A chat with seniors who had their spring sports seasons cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic. Today, Champaign Central girls’ soccer player ELLA KASTEN and runner ALYSSA ODOM.
ELLA KASTEN
As a News-Gazette All-Area second-team midfielder last season, what were you expecting from your team this season?
We were expecting a good season. We had some players come back, so we were excited to play as a team again and we had a lot of talent. We were just really excited to try and see what we could do with it. We didn’t really know what was going to happen. ... And then, obviously, (we were) upset when we couldn’t (play). We were looking forward to, maybe, a better season.
How have you and the other seniors on the team been dealing with losing this season?
Honestly, it didn’t hit me at first because I was like, “Oh, we might go back to school (and) we might have a season.” And then I was like, “Oh, shoot, we’re not going to.” I was just really, really upset. ... You didn’t realize your last practice was your last practice. Things don’t really hit me unless I’m in-person experiencing it, and so I’m at home and everything is so weird. It’s the weirdest experience I’ve ever seen.
How have you tried to pass some of the time since you can’t be in school or with the team?
My family’s really active, and so it’s easier for me to go outside and run with my mom, run with my sister. I try to go outside every day. I try to get some touches on the ball in my backyard. I just run, walk, do some stuff on a yoga mat inside. I try to do that every day so I’m not going insane inside.
What has it meant to you to be a Champaign Central athlete?
Being a team player, just being able to play with my team, has just been kind of an honor. Being able to know these girls and work with them as a whole (has been great).
Is there a lasting memory you’ll have from Central soccer?
Our rival games, so our Centennial-Central games. Those are some of our most memorable games and probably something I’ll look back on in a bunch of years. Everyone comes out, everyone wants to see it, and then you and your team are just pumped up to bring it all.
ALYSSA ODOM
How have you handled the emotions associated with not getting a senior season?
It’s not been great. I cracked my first rib my sophomore year, so my junior year was a really big recovery season and I’d been fighting to get back so I could compete my senior year. I opted out of competing in cross-country last semester so I could focus on recovery to make it to my track season. The meet I was finally going to be cleared to race in was the meet that got canceled two days before (it was scheduled) because of the shelter-in-place order. ... I had to put my spikes away here recently, and that hit me really hard.
How has that broken rib affected you in general?
It sits under your major artery and on top of your lung. ... Because of that, the rib will never fully heal, but it got as close as it could. So all my muscles in my shoulder and my front pectorals were completely messed up and they wouldn’t fire properly, which is why I was in physical therapy for so long.
What has it meant to you to be a Champaign Central athlete?
The track program especially and all the athletic programs I’ve been lucky enough to participate in have done a lot for me, as a person and as an athlete. Not only did they teach me the values and work ethic that have become a really core part of who I identify as a person and what I’m proud in, but it’s also taught me sensibility in that. I broke my rib because I was trying to go too hard too much. I learned the value of recovery and responsibility in that and patience in that. It’s taught me leadership in ways I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to have.
Is there a lasting memory you’ll have from Central track and field?
The one I fought for was my junior year, when I didn’t expect to drop time because of how big a recovery season it was going to be. But at a meet, I was able to drop three full seconds in my open 800, which was huge. ... It was a really big moment. It was the first time I’ve really cried after achieving something like that.