CHAMPAIGN — Tim Russell witnessed one of Katie Limentato’s defining athletic traits when Limentato was playing co-ed soccer in junior high.
“I realized her toughness,” the Judah Christian High girls’ soccer co-coach said, “when she absolutely ran over a guy twice her size.”
Funny thing is, Limentato remembers exactly what moment Russell is referring to.
“This dude, I think in my mind he was like 6-foot (tall), but he might not have been in reality. I was just really tiny,” Limentato said. “He was at least twice as big as me.
“He was coming down the field with the ball, but I just dropped my shoulder and absolutely chucked this man, and we both collapsed.”
Being the only girl among five children — all of whom were involved with sports — gave Limentato the belief she needed to be a little rough and tumble.
The combination of physicality, speed and shooting prowess made Limentato a force to be feared among Judah Christian girls’ soccer’s opponents.
That certainly would’ve been true in 2020, with the senior Limentato carrying an ambitious mission.
Scoring at least 45 goals to reach 100 for her Tribe career.
“I don’t know if it would’ve been a huge possibility, but it was definitely something I was striving for,” Limentato said. “I think about that a lot.”
She has the time, unfortunately, because Judah Christian hasn’t gotten to play a match this season. The COVID-19 pandemic ended IHSA spring sports state series before they could begin, and there’s only a sliver of hope for maybe one or two summertime games should Illinois officials decide to ease pandemic-based restrictions.
“It’s been pretty tough,” Limentato said. “I think I handled it really well in the beginning just because I’m like, ‘OK, now we can move on and handle this.’
“But the further into what would’ve been the soccer season we get, the more I do look back and reminisce.”
Limentato was coming off a potent junior campaign in which she landed on the News-Gazette All-Area girls’ soccer first team. She racked up a local-best 33 goals to run her career total to 55 and received Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association all-sectional honors.
“Her junior year, she came out on fire,” Russell said. “I was looking for so much more from her senior year. I know she would’ve performed and produced.”
Limentato is a soccer lifer, more or less, having played since she was 4 years old.
Some of her earliest memories of the sport come from being in the Champaign Park District’s youth league.
“When I was little, I used to never want to put my hair up. I was always sprinting around with my hair just flying around,” Limentato said. “It was always such fun. Even now, that’s what I’ve always loved about it.”
Limentato had plenty of fun as a Tribe junior in 2019. She went through some pains — in soccer-related growth and via injury — before getting to that point of success.
Russell felt Limentato “was really good” as a freshman, but Limentato believed there was untapped potential.
She described relying on “brute strength” to prevail when she first started as a forward in the high school ranks.
“Having to learn more foot skills and learning to look beyond myself (were important factors),” Limentato said. “I was a very selfish player in the beginning. That not only harmed my team, but it also wasn’t that good of a mentality for me to have.”
A significant ankle sprain as a sophomore didn’t hold Limentato out of more than two or three matches, but she was “never really on top of my game” because of the physical and mental toll.
Good health, positive maturation and some roster help made sure Limentato was primed for a breakout junior campaign.
On that last point, then-sophomore midfielders Felicity Tuan and Emily Maxwell meshed perfectly with Limentato’s up-tempo offensive stylings.
Tuan actually led the News-Gazette coverage area last season with 32 assists, and Maxwell was a potent passer even while focusing more on the defensive aspects of her position.
“Just talking about them puts a big smile on my face. I really love those girls,” Limentato said. “Neither of them are selfish or prideful about their skill, and that’s what’s really amazing to me. They’re both very focused and passionate.”
Once the ball was on Limentato’s foot, the onus fell upon enemy defenders and goalkeepers to throw her off balance.
That rarely occurred because of her aforementioned power and quickness.
“She’s just extremely fast,” Russell said, “and then when they do try and play her physically, they’re not really a match for her in physicality, either.”
Limentato’s favorite moment from that 2019 run came in a 4-1 home victory over Danville on April 5. It played out less than a week after a 3-3 road tie with the Vikings.
“(The earlier match) was absolutely horrible,” Limentato said. “There was freezing rain and hail. The field was incredibly muddy.”Limentato bounced back with a hat trick on Judah Christian’s turf playing surface.
Russell is disappointed he’s not likely to see Limentato in such a situation moving forward, but he also was able to reflect upon the brighter moments of her Tribe tenure.
“To always work hard, because she always worked hard,” Russell said of Limentato’s legacy. “One thing Katie helped with tremendously ... was making sure the younger classes were mentored in the right way.”