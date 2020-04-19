A chat with seniors who are holding out hope that their final prep seasons can happen in some form or fashion. Today, Mahomet-Seymour girls’ soccer player BROOKE BENSON.
What has not being able to play soccer over the last month or so meant to you?
It’s seriously crazy. I can’t even put it into words. For me, soccer has been my everything from the time that I could even kick a ball. So I was born in Colorado, played soccer there. Moved to Arizona, played soccer there. Moved here, played soccer here. And it’s always been the constant thing in my life, and it’s so weird to all of the sudden have it taken away. I was looking forward to this last season being my good-bye, just being a final good sendoff for soccer. It’s just crazy that it’s gone. It doesn’t even feel real.
How important have Mahomet-Seymour soccer connections been in your life?
I can’t even tell you how big of a support Meredith (Johnson-Monfort), who played a few years ago, has been for me, and Maddie Louis, Haley Lester, Maddy Wade. All four of those people have been a huge help to me, and I’ve gotten really close with them (and coaches) Joey Gruner, Kelsie Briggs. Coach (Jeremy) Davis even. They’ve been a great shoulder to lean on, and I’m so glad that I’ve been able to make those connections, even if I didn’t get to use them my senior year.
What was the outlook for this 2020 Bulldogs team?
I thought that this was the year for us. I know we’ve had really successful years and really good players, but I felt that this was the year that we were going to take it to at least winning sectionals, maybe even further. I just think we had all the pieces together.