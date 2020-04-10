St. Thomas More girls’ soccer coach JAMES JOHNSON talks about his tenure with the Sabers — which, so far, has peaked with a 2015 fourth-place state finish — ahead of his planned ninth season at the helm:
How were you feeling about your 2020 team before the coronavirus pandemic caused spring sports’ postponement?
This season was going to be a really big one for our program, we felt like. ... This year we have another young team, so we said, “What’s going to happen, guys? Are we going to take a step down, or are we going to start climbing again?” ... I was really excited, actually. They reminded me very much of the 2015 state team.
What’s been your message to the athletes in preparing them for a possible short season?
It’s not going to be a season where the best team goes and everybody knows they’re going to the state championship the whole year. It’s going to be the teams that are mentally prepared, and they get back into it quick and they’re prepared ahead of time, because there’s not going to be time to do stuff in practices and learn things that you usually do.
How do you feel your athletes are mentally prepared to handle a situation like this?
A lot of the principles that we practice are being tested. ... We use things like, every single practice ... no matter what the weather looks like, (I say) “Oh, girls, looks like it’s perfect soccer weather.” And sometimes it’s snowing or it’s pouring, and I have to say it and they literally hate me.
Getting a season in is pretty big for some of your athletes.Possibly our most experienced returning player, (junior) Bridget DeLorenzo, thought that she tore her ACL in the last week of the basketball season. So we thought that we lost her amongst the (coronavirus) news. And then she found out last second that it was a sprained MCL or something. Basically, she’s almost cleared now. ... (Senior) Sophie (Dowling) is a tremendous, quiet leader. She led the team over the winter at Soccer Planet, sent out these amazing emails, and she’s so quiet. She transferred from Urbana at the start of last season, so basically she had to sit out last season. ... She’d have lost her junior and senior year of soccer (if this season doesn’t happen). ... (Senior) Noelle (Schacht) is somebody that’s kind of the definition of an STM soccer player. Not a soccer player coming in and just, big sister’s playing so she comes out. Improves every year, daughter of a coach, very coachable and smart and intelligent. Last year, she really had a breakout year, coming up big — one of our most-improved players. This year, I was expecting great leadership. ... (Junior) Anna Corapi is a girl who has been one of our most dedicated players from Day 1, every single day. She’s always right there at the edge of the lineup, every year. ... This is her year. She’s one of the ones that’s disappointed. She’s worked really hard.