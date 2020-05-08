CORA McQUEEN was set for her first crack at replacing longtime Uni High soccer coach Phil Anders as the Illineks girls’ leader. McQueen spoke about landing the gig and how a delay to her first season can help her learn for later:
How did you wind up in this position at Uni High?
I had been coaching a local club team called Urbana United Soccer Club for three years. I actually know Phil, the previous coach, because his daughter played on my high school team and he actually coached me in a camp at one point. I ran into him one day ... and he actually encouraged me to apply. Not long after that, I emailed the athletic director and interviewed, and I got it from there. (Anders) encouraged me, and I went and did it because it’s been a dream of mine for quite some time.
How were the first weeks of practice looking prior to the season getting held up?
They were looking really great. I’ve never had a team that has that great of an attitude and motivation. They have a ton of skill. We have a very young team, but just a ton of young talent. Freshmen and sophomores that had a ton of skill. Juniors and seniors with just skill and natural leadership. Everyone worked hard. They were excited about new coaching. ... And I predicted at least two of our seniors to have excellent seasons. One of them is Anna Ondrejckova. She’s just a fierce, strong, very skilled and very scrappy forward. And Nicole Southey, who is, in my opinion, the very definition of a leader and just a star of a defender. So with those two and the rest of the talented team, I think it would’ve been a really successful season if it wasn’t canceled.
How did you and the girls react to the season’s initial delay?
We were upset when we found out that the season would be suspended. We actually found out, and that same day was the last day of practice. Instead of being upset ... I said, “So, we can be sad or we can take the time to better ourselves as individuals.” So I sat them down that practice day, and we talked about how we could do that. My assistant coach ... and I made about 30 individual workouts for this time, and they kept up with it and they motivated each other through the group chat. They supported each other in any way they could.
What does having extra time to prepare for your first full season with Uni High girls’ soccer do for you as a coach?
I took this time to really support (the girls) in any way I could, and I took this time to better myself in any way I could. I have maybe bought at least three books and am almost done reading them all, just to deepen my knowledge of what playing style I want, and really just to show more drills. I just want to deepen my knowledge as much as I can so next year I can be even more prepared.