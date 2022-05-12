Top of the Morning, May 12, 2022
Big thanks to Mahomet-Seymour High School for helping us surprise our 2021-22 Female Athlete of the Year, Cayla Koerner, on Wednesday.
During a crowded lunch hour that included Cayla’s parents and coaches, she was presented a framed News-Gazette front page and a plaque from the UI ROTC, posed for dozens of pictures and hammed it up with teammates by yelling “Go Bulldogs!” for our cameras. It was a wonderful sight, made possible by many helping hands.
Visit us on Instagram (@news_gazette) for a sneak peek at our video stories from Wednesday and last week, when we honored Unity senior Blake Kimball.