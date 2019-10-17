A glance at the two Hall of Fame inductees that Champaign Central will honor — along with a former coach — this weekend:
HALL OF FAME
Mark Sinder
The 1998 graduate excelled both in the pool and on the soccer field. Sinder was a prolific swimmer for Central, qualifying for the state meet in 14 events during his four-year career. He earned two top-10 state finishes his senior year, placing sixth in the 200-yard individual medley and ninth as part of the 200 medley relay. On top of that, he garnered ninth in the 200 IM as a sophomore and sixth in the 200 IM as a junior, where he was also part of three relays that finished in the top seven at state. In soccer, Sinder helped lead the Maroons to Class AA regional and sectional titles his senior season.
Samone Thompson
A three-sport athlete in volleyball, girls’ basketball and track and field, the 2012 graduate shined in track and field. Thompson, who competed in college at Illinois and Arkansas State, was a three-year state qualifier in the sport and four-year team captain. She placed fourth in state in Class 2A in the 300-meter hurdles her junior year before following up with state runner-up finishes in the 100 and 300 hurdles as a senior.
COACHING HONOR
Wayne Whited
The first captain of the Tommy Stewart era at Central, Whited helped the Maroons’ football team to a combined 13-2-2 record in 1953 and 1954. But it’s his coaching that made a difference. After stops at Heyworth and Bloomington, he joined Stewart’s staff in 1977 and kept coaching freshman football until his retirement in 1992.