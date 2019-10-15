In volleyball
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2, Watseka 0. The visiting Warriors (15-10-1) saw their win streak end at six matches courtesy a 25-16, 26-24 nonconference loss to the Falcons (15-11). Leading Watseka were Raegann Kochel with nine kills, Meredith Drake with nine assists, Claire Curry with nine digs and Sydney McTaggart with eight digs.
Judah Christian 2, Chrisman 1. Abby Fredrick boasted 20 assists, five aces and three kills for the visiting Tribe (14-7), which secured its third consecutive win via a 14-25, 25-23, 25-16 nonconference decision with the Cardinals (15-13). Abi Tapuaiga contributed 12 digs, eight kills and three aces for Judah, which received 12 digs from Maggie Pritts and a 10-dig, five-kill effort from Lyndon Pelmore.
Tuscola 2, Westville 0. Maddie Green did a little bit of everything for the host Warriors (14-9-1), compiling 17 assists, five aces and four kills during a 25-11, 25-13 non-league success versus the Tigers (5-10). Katie Dean’s eight kills and Karli Dean’s six kills also helped Tuscola.
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 2, Arcola 0. Despite two kills apiece fromArianna Warren and Hallee Gauna, the Purple Riders (5-15) suffered a 25-13, 25-16 nonconference setback.
In boys' soccer
Normal Community 1, Mahomet-Seymour 1. Eli Warren potted the lone goal for the host Bulldogs (13-4-4), who settled for a nonconference draw. Warren was assisted by Logan Woodward on the M-S score.
In girls' tennis
At Bloomington. Danville’s Ava Towne and Josy Hotsinpiller picked up the No. 2 doubles victory at the Big 12 Conference tournament, which concluded after starting Saturday with singles play. The Vikings placed second of 11 programs with 76 points, landing behind Normal West (91) as Kedzie Griffin and Lauren Shillo also placed third at No. 3 doubles. Centennial secured third as a unit with 67 points, the Chargers’ duos of Cayla Risinger/Aviv Sagiv and Angela Xu/Sarah Park taking third at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles, respectively. Champaign Central settled for sixth (51 points) behind Olivia Gunn and Alexis Jones placing fifth at No. 1 doubles, while Urbana took ninth (22 points) and received a sixth-place effort from Sophia Solava and Serena Palacios at No. 1 doubles.