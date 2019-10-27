NORMAL — The St. Thomas More boys’ soccer team saw its season end with a 4-1 loss to Normal U-High on Saturday afternoon in a Class 1A sectional final match played on the turf at the Corn Crib.
Joe Sellett scored the lone goal for the Sabers (20-3-3), who gave up three unanswered goals after tying the match at 1.
“This year’s team will have a special place in my heart because of the adversity they fought through,” STM coach James Johnson said. “We hoped to win to allow this senior class to leave an exclamation point on an incredible four years, but we lost to a better team in the end.
Tigers win Coal Bucket
WESTVILLE — In the 98th Coal Bucket football game between Westville and Georgetown-Ridge Farm, the host Tigers prevailed 35-22 on Saturday.
Westville (4-5) relied on 251 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 43 carries from Raef Burke. The Buffaloes (3-6) received 145 rushing yards on 27 carries and three TDs from Gavan Shelton.
Maroons win finale
PEORIA — Dalton Hall scored the game-winning TD in the fourth quarter to lift Champaign Central past host Peoria Manual 23-18 in Saturday’s finale for the Maroons (4-5).
Ma, Broaders lead Illineks
CHAMPAIGN — The Mahomet-Seymour girls’ swim team placed second and Uni High finished third at the six-team Uni High Invite
Reed Broaders (100-yard butterfly, 100 backstroke) and Sally Ma (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle) won two events to pace the Illineks.
Carly Raver of M-S finished second in 1-meter diving to lead the Bulldogs.
SJ-O wins tournament
MT. PULASKI — The St. Joseph-Ogden volleyball team swept Mt. Zion on Saturday night to win Mt. Pulaski’s Topper Tournament and conclude the regular season at 31-4.