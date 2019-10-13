In football
Milford/Cissna Park 40, Pawnee 8. A 20-point third quarter allowed the visiting Bearcats (7-0) to stave off their 8-Man Association opponent. M/CP’s Penn Stoller tossed four touchdown passes among five total completions, with Keegan Boyle receiving two of them. Stoller also rushed for a score and picked off an opposing throw, the latter feat matched by teammate Nick Allen.
In boys’ soccer
Class 1A St. Thomas More Regional
St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 1. The ninth-seeded Spartans (7-13-4) pulled off a small upset of the sixth-seeded Knights (6-10-3) in quarterfinal action. Zac Seeley scored 22 seconds into the battle and added another goal later, while Hunter Ketchum made seven saves for SJ-O, which will square off with No. 1 St. Thomas More in a 4 p.m. Tuesday semifinal. Chilton Ingram produced ALAH’s marker.
Judah Christian 9, Schlarman 0. Tyler Grenda banked a hat trick and made one save for the fifth-seeded Tribe (15-5-1), which stormed past the 11th-seeded Hilltoppers (0-16) in a quarterfinal. Caleb Aldridge dished out three assists and Brandan Baltierra scored twice for Judah, which advances to a 4 p.m. Wednesday semifinal with No. 4 Uni High.
Class 1A Unity Regional
Oakwood/Salt Fork 1, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 0. Matthew Crawford’s first-half goal, assisted by Carlie Thompson, was enough for the eighth-seeded Storm (7-13-1) to knock out the 10th-seeded Buffaloes (3-16-1) in a quarterfinal. Aaron Dean completed a two-save shutout in net for O/SF, which takes on No. 2 Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin in a 4 p.m. Tuesday semifinal. Isaac Hughes came up with 11 keeper stops for G-RF/W.
Class 1A Warrensburg-Latham Regional
Blue Ridge 6, Meridian 1. One or both of Victor Reynolds and Brenden Flannell factored into all scoring done by the seventh-seeded Knights (9-11-3), who doused a ninth-seeded enemy in quarterfinal play. Flannell scored three goals and assisted on two, while Reynolds potted a goal and contributed two helpers for Blue Ridge, which moves on to a 4 p.m. Tuesday semifinal with No. 2 Bloomington Cornerstone.
Class 1A Normal U-High Regional
Normal Calvary 2, Argenta-Oreana 0. The 10th-seeded Bombers (6-11) couldn’t find any offense in a quarterfinal setback versus the regional’s No. 8 seed.
Nontournament
Centennial 3, Rantoul 0. Ephraim Masala netted two goals, each assisted by Adam Adham, as the host Chargers (5-10-3) silenced the Eagles (6-11-2) in a non-league bout. Tyson Thomas made three saves in net for Centennial.
Mahomet-Seymour 2, Lincoln 0. Kadyn Jones wrapped up a goal and an assist for the visiting Bulldogs (13-4-3), who remained without a loss in Apollo Conference action. Jacob Janda secured the other M-S tally.
In volleyball
Paxton-Buckley-Loda Classic
Panthers secure title. Paxton-Buckley-Loda (24-4) won its own tournament championship, last defeating Monticello (16-8) by a 21-25, 25-23, 25-19 margin. Milford (21-4-1) placed third, Rantoul (14-11) took fifth and Prairie Central (6-17) landed sixth in the 10-team, two-day event that started Wednesday. Armstrong-Potomac (2-21) went 0-2 on Saturday and was paced by Lily Jameson’s 32 digs, 26 assists and seven aces. Iroquois West (1-20) also took two losses Saturday but received eight digs and three kills from Shelby Johnson.
Pana/Shelbyville Invitational
Sabers place second. St. Thomas More (24-2) collected a 4-1 ledger and runner-up status in this event, falling to Rochester 26-24, 28-26 in the final. The Sabers earlier defeated Effingham, Shelbyville, Newton and Pana. Team stat leaders were Anna McClure (56 kills), Caroline Kerr (127 assists) and Colleen Hege (38 digs).
Beecher Invitational
Hilltoppers win once. Emma Bogen put up 29 kills and 19 assists for Schlarman (9-12-2), which defeated Morgan Park in two sets but fell to Morris, Grant Park and St. Anne by two sets apiece. Cece Damilano added 20 kills and 36 assists for the Hilltoppers.
Nontournament
St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Chillicothe IVC 1. Kennedi Burnett’s 15-kill, 11-dig double-double aided the host Spartans (22-4) in landing their seventh consecutive win, this one by a 25-13, 12-25, 26-24 margin in Illini Prairie Conference play. Emily Bigger also posted a double-double (37 assists, 11 digs) for SJ-O.
In boys’ cross-country
At Metamora. Kyle Nofziger turned in a time of 15 minutes, 16.9 seconds in the Runnin’ Red Invitational, taking ninth overall and pacing Mahomet-Seymour to third of 25 scoring clubs. Backing Nofziger was Joseph Scheele in 15th (15:35.4). Champaign Central climbed to 15th place as a unit, led by 33rd-place Alex Ahmari (16:04.6).
In girls’ cross-country
At Metamora. Kylie Decker raced to fourth place in 17 minutes, 57.4 seconds at the Runnin Red Invitational, pacing Unity to the team title out of 21 scoring programs. The Rockets, who outlasted Pekin 117-123, also were boosted by Taylor Joop (11th, 18:28.2). Mahomet-Seymour took fifth behind Elizabeth Sims (seventh, 18:23.1), while Champaign Central settled for 21st on the back of Kira Canales (103rd, 20:46.4).
At Champaign. Samantha Cook and Caroline Hartman each posted an individual win and contributed to a relay victory as Champaign Central held off Uni High 98-78 at Unit 4 Pool. Cook won the 100-yard butterfly (1 minute, 6.90 seconds) and was part of the top 400 freestyle relay unit, while Hartman accomplished the same in the 100 breaststroke (1:25.04) and 200 free relay. The Illineks received two wins apiece from Reed Broaders (100 free and 200 free), Sally Ma (50 free and 200 IM) and Elise Maurer (100 backstroke and 500 free).
In girls’ swimming
At Urbana. Centennial’s Hannah Hong was the lone local champion at the Tiger Invitational, winning the 1-meter diving contest with a 464.10 score. Her effort helped the Chargers to third of eight teams, an outcome also supported by Megan Bernacchi (second in 100-yard butterfly and 200 IM). Fourth-place Danville was led by Lela Wagner (third in 100 breaststroke), while fifth-place Mahomet-Seymour was supported by Eden Oelze (third in 100 butterfly) and Olivia McMurry (third in 100 backstroke). Seventh-place Urbana’s best showing was from Tess Uricoechea (eighth in 500 free).
