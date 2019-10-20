In girls' tennis
Class 2A Pekin Sectional
Chargers advance three. Centennial is sending a singles player and a doubles duo to the state tournament, beginning Thursday in Buffalo Grove. Angela Xu snared the fourth advancing slot in singles competition, as did Cayla Risinger and Aviv Sagiv in the doubles draw.
Class 1A Champaign Central Sectional
Sabers top field. St. Thomas More’s 21 points was good for the team sectional title, bettering runner-up Champaign Central’s 17 points. The Sabers’ Maddy Swisher and Noelle Schacht won the doubles championship, while STM’s Ashley Mills also advanced to the state meet, starting Thursday in Buffalo Grove, by taking third in singles. The Maroons’ Olivia Gunn was the singles titlist and will be joined at state by the third-place doubles tandem of Emma Crawford and Erin Durukan. Uni High’s Catherine Guo snagged second in singles and also will compete at state.
In volleyball
Vermilion County Tournament
Blue Devils, Comets make final. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Oakwood each advanced to Monday’s championship bout. The Blue Devils (17-8) held off Hoopeston Area, Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Salt Fork — all in two sets. The Comets (19-11) defeated Armstrong-Potomac and Westville in two sets apiece, paced by Katelyn Young’s 14 kills, Alyssa Romito’s 13 kills and Aaliyah Denius’ 12 kills. Salt Fork (9-18) and Westville (6-13) will play Monday for third, while A-P (3-24) and G-RF (7-16) will vie for fifth. The Trojans took in Emma Franzen’s 17 kills and Lily Jameson’s 32 assists in pool play.
Sangamon Valley Conference/River Valley Conference Tournament
Panthers place third. SVC No. 1 Paxton-Buckley-Loda was knocked off by RVC No. 2 Beecher in three sets to fall into a third-place match, which the Panthers (26-5) won in two sets versus SVC No. 2 Watseka. Addison Oyer’s 27 kills, Makenna Klann’s 29 assists and Makayla Klann’s 31 digs paced PBL. The Warriors (17-12-1), who lost to RVC No. 1 Illinois Lutheran in three sets earlier in the day, were keyed by Kinzie Parsons’ 16 kills, Grace Smith’s 23 assists and Sydney McTaggart’s 34 digs.
Morgan Buerkett Invitational
Sabers capture crown. St. Thomas More won its own 16-team showcase, going 5-0 and last defeating Mahomet-Seymour in three sets. The Sabers (31-2) received top efforts from Anna McClure (48 kills), Allie Trame (41 kills), Caroline Kerr (110 assists) and Colleen Hege (47 digs). Cerro Gordo/Bement (18-13) lost all three of its pool-play matches but pushed through to two wins afterward — in three sets against both Clinton and Warrensburg-Latham. Riley Brandenburg bashed 22 kills and Ella Mann churned out 45 assists in those victories. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (11-22) finished 1-4 on the day, defeating W-L for its lone triumph. Cheyenne Chupp’s four kills and Sarah Rafferty’s nine assists led ALAH in the win.
Bloomington Central Catholic Tournament
Rockets win a pair. Emma Bleecher racked up 45 kills for Unity (27-5), which defeated Deer Creek-Mackinaw in three sets and Mt. Zion in two before falling to Metamora in two sets. Jalyn Powell compiled 88 assists and 59 digs for the Rockets to go with 63 digs from Ella Godsell.
ACSI Mid-America Tournament
Conquering Riders prevail. Arthur Christian School (40-1) knocked off both Faith Christian and Victory Christian (Ind.) in straight sets to capture the event title. Ava Yoder (21 kills) and Lyla Kauffman (20 assists) led the way.
In boys' cross-country
At Peoria. Luke Manolakes traversed the Detweiller Park course in 15 minutes, 34.2 seconds to place second at the Big 12 Conference Meet and lead Centennial to fourth of 10 programs. Fifth-place Champaign Central was paced by Alex Ahmari (sixth, 15:55.9), sixth-place Urbana was led by Sam Lambert (seventh, 16:00.5) and eighth-place Danville was keyed by Ricky Oakley (12th, 16:22.9).
At Peoria Heights. Luke Sokolowski and Josh Baysore finished 6-7 in the Patriot Invitational to direct Monticello to first in a 41-team event. Sokolowski ran his race in 15 minutes, 51.4 seconds, and Baysore completed his run in 15:54.9. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s Layton Hall was the top local finisher (third, 15:23.3), and the Knights placed fifth as a team. St. Joseph-Ogden landed fourth, led by Brandon Mattsey (15th, 16:15.8).
in girls' cross-country
At Peoria. Olivia Rosenstein earned the Big 12 Conference Meet title, with the Urbana athlete racing across the Detweiller Park layout in 17 minutes, 31.4 seconds for the crown. The Tigers placed third of nine clubs, as Celia Barbieri (fourth, 18:24.6) aided the result. Champaign Central took sixth behind Kara Mathias (12th, 19:17.6), Danville landed seventh on the back of Allison Thompson (32nd, 20:35.5) and Centennial settled for ninth while led by Michelle Stilger (48th, 22:04.5).
At Peoria Heights. Monticello, Unity and St. Joseph-Ogden put up the 1-2-3 scores in the 31-team Patriot Invitational, with the victorious Sages receiving an individual win from Mabry Bruhn (17 minutes, 29.4 seconds) and a fourth-place finish from Rachel Koon (18:06.7). The Rockets and Spartans were led, respectively, by Taylor Joop (sixth, 18:32.9) and Jillian Plotner (ninth, 18:50.8).
In girls' swimming and diving
At Evanston. Hannah Hong’s 386.65 score was good for eighth of 59 entries at the Evanston Diving Invitational, leading Centennial to fifth of 32 squads. The Chargers’ Emme Pianfetti placed 14th as well (341.35).