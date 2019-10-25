In girls' tennis
Class 1A state tournament
Sabers duo still alive. St. Thomas More doubles partners Noelle Schacht and Maddy Swisher held the advantage Thursday night when their third-round consolation match was called for darkness. The challenge for the Sabers will be jumping back into the match at 8 a.m. Friday and capitalizing on their 6-1, 4-4 lead to try and extend their state tournament stay.
“After playing almost eight sets (Thursday) in pretty tough conditions, it’s going to be a lot about their desire and their fitness,” St. Thomas More coach Eric Schacht said. “It’s going to be 38 degrees and there’s going to be pressure and there’s no margin for error. They have to come out and perform right away.”
Schacht and Swisher won their opening match before falling to a seeded team in the second round. They stayed alive in the consolation bracket with a dominant 6-1, 6-0 sweep to advance to play the Chicago U-High duo.
“Their match against a seeded team in the second round was really close,” Eric Schacht said. “I think even though it was a loss it let them know they can play evenly with the top teams here, which is what we came here to do.”
Champaign Central’s Olivia Gunn finished one win shy of advancing to the final day of the tournament. The Maroons’ senior went 2-2, rallying to win her first-round match.
Class 2A state tournament
Chargers’ run ends. The Centennial doubles team of Cayla Risinger and Aviv Sagiv went 1-2 on the first day of the state tournament. The Chargers’ duo lost its first-round match before staying alive briefly with a comeback 6-7(3), 6-4, 10-7 victory in its first-round consolation match.
In volleyball
McLean County/HOIC Tournament
Tremont 2, LeRoy 1. LeRoy’s tourney run ended in a three-set loss to Tremont. Megan Claunch had 17 assists and 10 kills for the Panthers (10-18).
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2, Heyworth 0. A near-double-double from Jessica Freehill with nine kills and eight digs helped GCMS (17-13) top Heyworth 25-17, 25-19.
Eureka 2, Ridgeview 0. Ridgeview’s Kelly Jones finished with 40 digs and six kills, but the Mustangs (13-16) fell in the fifth-place semifinal match in a 25-10, 25-15 Eureka victory.
LeRoy 2, Fisher 0. LeRoy stayed alive in tournament play earlier Thursday with its 25-19, 25-15 sweep of Fisher behind five kills from Carlee Claunch. Leah McCoy had five kills, four digs and two blocks for the Bunnies (3-25).
Nontournament
Argenta-Oreana 2, Okaw Valley 1. Argenta-Oreana fended off an Okaw Valley comeback attempt and held on for a 26-24, 17-25, 25-20 victory. Keely Meador led the Bombers (13-11) with 13 kills.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Arcola 0. Alisha Frederick had 16 assists and three digs to lead ALAH (12-22) to a 25-19, 25-17 sweep of Arcola. Halle Gauna paced the Purple Riders (6-19) with four blocks, two kills and two aces.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Armstrong-Potomac 1. Emily Meidel tied a school record for 23 kills, made it a triple-double with 10 digs and 10 blocks and led BHRA (20-8) past A-P 25-14, 20-25, 25-18. Emma Franzen led the Trojans (3-27) with 23 digs, 13 kills and three blocks.
Blue Ridge 2, Cerro Gordo/Bement 0. A strong match from Gracie Shaffer — 15 assists and six aces — helped Blue Ridge (27-8) sweep Cerro Gordo/Bement 25-16, 25-21.
Cissna Park 2, Iroquois West 0. Cissna Park ended the regular season on a high note, sweeping Iroquois West 25-21, 25-19. Mikayla Knake had 21 assists and nine digs for the Timberwolves (9-20-2). Emma Lopez led the Raiders (1-23) with eight assists and seven digs.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2, Chrisman 0. Georgetown-Ridge Farm capped its regular season with a 25-18, 25-18 sweep of Chrisman. Taylor Stal and Whitny Harper had nine kills apiece for the Buffaloes (9-17).
Milford 2, Hoopeston Area 0. Milford extended its winning streak to nine with its 25-19, 25-9 sweep of Hoopeston Area. Kaylee Warren had 22 assists and three aces for the Bearcats (26-4-1), who tied for the Vermilion Valley Conference title.
Oakwood 2, Schlarman 0. Oakwood (21-12) swept Schlarman 25-5, 25-15 to also claim a share of the VVC title. Cece Damilano had four kills and four assists for the Hilltoppers (10-16-2).
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Dwight 0. Abbie Schmidt’s 15 assists, four aces and three digs helped PBL (28-5) top Dwight 25-13, 25-12.
St. Thomas More 2, Prairie Central 0. St. Thomas More went undefeated in the Illini Prairie and claimed the conference title with its 25-19, 25-10 win against Prairie Central. Caroline Kerr led the Sabers (33-2) with 17 assists.
Springfield 2, Champaign Central 0. Champaign Central ended its regular season with a road loss, with Springfield getting the nonconference win 25-21, 25-19. Kitty Rossow had a team-high six kills for the Maroons (17-15), while Katelyn Swartz led the way defensively with 14 digs.
Sullivan 2, Tuscola 1. Sullivan snapped a four-match losing streak with its 13-25, 25-18, 25-18 win against Tuscola. Raegen Sims led the Redskins (9-20) with seven kills.
Tri-County 2, Villa Grove 0. Tri-County ended the regular season on a four-match winning streak thanks to its 25-16, 25-22 sweep of Villa Grove. Kaylenn Hunt was a force at the net for the Titans (20-8) with 10 kills and three blocks. Reagan Cheely finished with 10 assists for the Blue Devils (11-13).
Unity 2, Bloomington Central Catholic 0. Unity hit the 30-win mark in its regular-season finale with a 25-11, 25-11 sweep of Central Catholic. Emma Bleecher had 12 kills and five blocks, and Jalyn Powelll put up 19 assists and 11 digs for the Rockets (30-5).
Watseka 2, Clifton Central 1. A dozen kills from Raegann Kochel helped Watseka (19-12-1) rally for a 25-21, 25-27, 25-10 victory against Clifton Central.