In volleyball
Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament
At Kansas
Heritage 2, Okaw Valley 1. Heritage looked on its way to a quick championship victory after a dominant first set, but the Hawks had to fend off an Okaw Valley comeback for their 25-13, 21-25, 25-17 victory. Olivia Sorensen led Heritage (24-4) with 29 assists, six kills and five digs in the Hawks’ 11th straight victory. Bri Struck added a team-high 16 kills to go with eight digs, and Anna Sanders paced the team defensively with 11 digs.
Cerro Gordo/Bement 2, Decatur Lutheran 0. Cerro Gordo/Bement ground out a 26-24, 25-21 win against Decatur Lutheran to take home third place. Kali Walker (nine kills and four blocks) and Riley Brandenburg (nine blocks and three kills) were a force at the net for the Broncos (15-10).
Blue Ridge 2, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 1. Blue Ridge rallied after dropping the first set to Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond and claimed the consolation championship with a 23-25, 25-21, 25-16 victory. Gracie Shaffer led the Knights (25-6) with 17 assists and five aces, while Nadia Beadle finished with 14 digs and nine kills.
Nontournament
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Schlarman 0. A near double-double from Emily Meidel helped Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin top Schlarman 26-24, 25-17 in Vermilion Valley Conference action, with Meidel finishing with 12 digs, nine kills and three blocks for the Blue Devils (13-7). Emma Bogen led the Hilltoppers (8-9-2) with seven kills, four blocks and two assists.
Central A&M 2, Sullivan 0. Sullivan dropped its third straight Central Illinois Conference match in a 25-14, 25-18 Central A&M sweep. Avery Still and Zoe Walton had four kills apiece for the Redskins (8-17).
Cissna Park 2, Momence 0. Cissna Park snapped an 11-match streak without a win in its 25-22, 25-12 Sangamon Valley Conference sweep of Momence. Bonnie Russell led the Timberwolves (4-18-2) with nine kills, while Kristen Walder had six kills.
St. Teresa 2, Tuscola 0. Tuscola kept it close early but couldn’t keep up during St. Teresa’s 25-22, 25-14 win in CIC action. Maddie Green led the Warriors (13-9-1) with 11 assists and two digs.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2, LeRoy 1. Jessica Freehill helped Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley top LeRoy 25-18, 21-25, 25-17 in Heart of Illinois Conference play. The junior outside hitter finished with 14 digs, 11 kills and five aces for the Falcons (14-9). Megan Claunch had 19 digs for the Panthers (8-15).
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2, Westville 1. Georgetown-Ridge Farm made it three wins in its last four matches with a 25-14, 27-29, 25-16 VVC victory against Westville (5-9). Taylor Stal had 14 kills and six aces for the Buffaloes (4-14) in the win.
Mahomet-Seymour 2, Taylorville 0. Mahomet-Seymour won its ninth straight match with a 25-17, 25-11 sweep of Taylorville. Makayla Rosenbery and Hailey Orton had four kills apiece for the Bulldogs (22-6) in the Apollo Conference win.
Milford 2, Armstrong-Potomac 0. Milford’s 25-15, 25-13 VVC sweep of Armstrong-Potomac came with Caley Mowrey leading the Bearcats (19-4-1) with 11 kills and three blocks. Emma Franzen had 12 digs, four kills and two blocks for the Trojans (2-19).
Monticello 2, Bloomington Central Catholic 0. Monticello posted its fourth straight victory in its 25-22, 25-9 Illini Prairie Conference sweep of BCC. Renni Fultz led the Sages (14-7) with 10 kills and two aces, while Addison Wichus had 12 digs.
Oakwood 2, Salt Fork 1. Katelyn Young put up 13 kills and eight assists to lead Oakwood (15-11) to a 20-25, 25-12, 25-16 comeback VVC win against Salt Fork (6-16).
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Iroquois West 0. Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s 25-12, 25-5 SVC sweep of Iroquois West was the 10th straight win for the Panthers (21-4. Anahi Munoz paced the Raiders (1-18) with five digs.
Ridgeview 2, Fisher 0. Ridgeview got back to .500 for the season at 12-12 with its 25-22, 25-18 sweep of Fisher in HOIC play. Kylee Bishop led the Bunnies (3-19) with nine assists, eight digs and three kills.
St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Pontiac 0. St. Joseph-Ogden won its sixth straight match overall and fourth straight in Illini Prairie action with its 25-12, 25-16 sweep of Pontiac. Emily Bigger posted team highs with 25 assists and 11 digs for the Spartans (21-4), while Katelyn Berry finished with nine kills and five digs in the win.
St. Thomas More 2, Rantoul 0. Win No. 20 was the 18th straight for St. Thomas More in its 25-21, 25-17 Illini Prairie sweep of Rantoul. Allie Trame led the Sabers (20-1) with 10 kills and six blocks, while Anna McClure finished with eight kills and five digs.
Unity 2, Olympia 1. Unity got back on track after Tuesday’s loss to St. Joseph-Ogden with a 25-19, 20-25, 25-21 victory against Olympia in Illini Prairie play. The combination of Emma Bleecher’s 16 kills, Ella Godsell’s 26 digs and Jalyn Powell’s 28 assists led the way for the Rockets (23-2) in the win.
Watseka 2, Dwight 0. Watseka won its sixth straight match with its 25-16, 25-13 SVC sweep of Dwight. Kiznie Parsons paced the Warriors (15-9-1) offensively with nine kills, while Sydney McTaggart’s 14 digs and Maggie Guimond’s 10 digs led the way on defense.
In boys' soccer
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Hoopeston Area 1. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin finished the regular season undefeated and claimed the outright Vermilion Valley Conference title with its win against Hoopeston Area. Andrew Tingley and Drew Reifsteck scored for the Blue Devils (18-0). Cameron Flint scored from just outside of the box in the first half for the only goal for the Cornjerkers (20-4-1).
Judah Christian 1, Monticello 0. Caleb Aldridge scored in the first minute for Judah Christian and then goalkeeper Tyler Grenda kept it a shutout for the Tribe (14-5-1) with 28 saves in the nonconference win against Monticello (18-2-1).
Mahomet-Seymour 3, Mt. Zion 3. A second straight draw in Apollo Conference action at least kept Mahomet-Seymour still unbeaten atop the league standings. Eli Warren scored twice for the Bulldogs (12-4-3), and Logan Woodward had the other goal.
St. Joseph-Ogden 1, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 1. Zac Seeley’s second-half goal was all St. Joseph-Ogden got, but it was enough to manage a tie with Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond. Goalkeeper Hunter Ketchum finished with three saves for the Spartans (6-13-4). Aiden Stewart scored the lone goal for the Knights (6-9-3).
Uni High 2, Bloomington Central Catholic 2. Uni High took the lead in the 44th minute on a penalty kick goal by Lucas Wood, but the Illineks couldn’t avoid another tie in their regular-season finale. Nabeel Bashir also scored for Uni High (6-7-6), while goalkeeper Curtis Althaus made seven saves to at least preserve the draw.
Urbana 0, Normal West 0. Urbana goalkeeper Charles Mandra made six saves to preserve a scoreless tie for the Tigers (9-4-2) against Normal West.
In girls' cross-country
At Mattoon. Champaign Central freshman Kara Mathias finished fourth overall in 20 minutes, 59.60 seconds, as the Maroons placed second as a team at the Charleston Invitational 17 points behind the host Trojans. Fellow Central freshman Kyla Canales ran 22:21.70 to finish 11th.
In girls' tennis
At Urbana. St. Thomas More topped Mahomet-Seymour 5-1 in a rain-shortened match at Atkins Tennis Center. Sabers’ seniors Maddie Schacht and Maggie Vavrik both posted 8-5 singles victories. Molly Fried had the lone win for the Bulldogs.