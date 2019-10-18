In volleyball
Sangamon Valley/River Valley Conference Tournament
Gardner-South Wilmington 2, Iroquois West 0. Shelby Johnson tallied four kills and three digs, while Emma Lopez added seven assists and three digs, but the Raiders were booted into the consolation bracket, falling 25-14, 25-13.
Watseka 2, Donovan 0. Kinzie Parsons’ six kills and Sydney McTaggart’s 14 digs helped the Warriors pick up a win to start off tournament action, prevailing 25-6, 25-11. Grace Smith also tallied seven assists.
Tri-Point 2, Iroquois West 1. Things didn’t get much better for the Raiders (1-22) in their consolation matchup, as they fell in three sets 17-25, 25-14, 25-16.Johnson, again, led the way with four aces, seven kills and seven digs.
Watseka 2, Gardner-South Wilmington 1. The Warriors (17-10-1) finished their day flawless after a three-set victory in the next round, winning 25-21, 14-25, 25-23. McTaggartsupplied 34 digs, while Raegann Kochel added 10 kills and two blocks for Watseka.
Nontournament
Argenta-Oreana 2, Arcola 0. The Bombers (12-10) prevailed in Lincoln Prairie Conference action at home, winning 25-22, 25-16 behind Cassi Newbanks’ 13 digs and 10 assists. Hallee Gauna’s three-kill, two-ace outing paced the Purple Riders (6-16).
Cerro Gordo/Bement 2, Sangamon Valley 0. The Broncos (16-10) rode a strong outing from Lena Neaveill (eight aces, two kills, two blocks, three digs) to a LPC victory at home, winning 25-13, 25-8.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2, Armstrong-Potomac 1. The Buffaloes (6-14) hung on in Vermilion Valley Conference road play, winning 25-23, 23-25, 25-22 against the Trojans (3-22). Trinity Collins tallied six aces and seven kills, while Taylor Stal added a team-high 17 kills.
Heritage 2, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 0. The Hawks (25-5) were dominant on their home court, winning 25-13, 25-10 in LPC play behind 17 assists from Olivia Sorensen and eight kills from Bri Struck. Mackenzi Bowles’ four kills and Alisha Frederick’s nine assists led the Knights (10-18).
Judah Christian 2, Uni High 1. The Tribe (15-8) pulled out an East Central Illinois Conference road victory, 25-16, 25-27, 25-20, behind a big game from Abby Fredrick, who tallied 22 assists, four aces, seven digs, two kills and a block. Mayahuel Malik supplied eight kills to lead the Illineks (2-17).
LeRoy 2, Fisher 0. The Panthers (9-16) took a close second set for a sweeping win, 25-6, 25-23, in Heart of Illinois Conference road action. The Bunnies (3-22) got a leading effort from Kylee Bishop’s four points, three kills, five assists and five digs.
Mahomet-Seymour 2, Effingham 0. The Bulldogs (23-6) rolled to an Apollo Conference win at home, prevailing 25-15, 25-12 as Lauren Minick tallied five kills and Ellie Beach added three aces. Kayin Garner also supplied 21 assists for M-S.
Monticello 2, Pontiac 0. The Sages (17-9) dispatched their Illini Prairie Conference opponent in straight sets, winning 25-15, 25-21. Skyler Frye tallied 19 digs, while Allie Carr notched an 11-dig, 12-assist double-double.
Normal Community 2, Urbana 0. The Tigers (10-15) suffered a home setback, 25-15, 25-21, in Big 12 Conference action, despite Raevyn Russell logging five kills and three digs.
Oakwood 2, Westville 0. The Comets (17-11) had little trouble picking up a straight-sets win, 25-15, 25-20, in VVC play on the road. Katelyn Young delivered nine kills, while Aaliyah Denius supplied seven more against the Tigers (5-12).
Rantoul 2, Bloomington Central Catholic 0. It took two tough sets, but the Eagles (15-11) came out on top, 25-19, 26-24, in IPC action at home. Tanaya Young led Rantoul with nine kills and six digs, while Mye’Joi Williams also had six digs.
Schlarman 2, Hoopeston Area 1. The Hilltoppers (10-13-2) were victorious in three sets, winning 26-24, 21-25, 25-18 in VVC home action. Cece Damilano notched a double-double (16 kills, 10 assists) against the Cornjerkers (3-23).
Tri-Country 2, Decatur Lutheran 1. The Titans (18-8) bounced back for a tough-fought finish to win in three sets, 13-25, 25-21, 30-28, on the road in LPC play. Kaylenn Hunt led Tri-County with 10 kills and four blocks, while Melia Eskew tallied 21 assists.
Tri-Valley 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. Payton Allen delivered a team-high two aces and four digs, but the Falcons (16-11) were bested in HOIC play at home. Jessica Freehill also tallied 11 kills and six digs.
Tuscola 2, Meridian 0. The Warriors (15-10-1) saw Karli Dean lay down nine kills and Maddie Green chip in for 21 assists on their way to a straight-sets win in Central Illinois Conference action at home. Katie Dean also added six kills, three digs and three blocks for Tuscola, which won 25-18, 25-22.
In boys' soccer
Champaign Central 7, Rantoul 0. The Maroons (17-4-3) breezed to victory in non-league road action, as Santiago Rodriguez scored four goals while Todd Marshall contributed two assists. Steven Cho and Nate Allen combined for the shutout against the Eagles (6-13-2).
Mahomet-Seymour 8, Taylorville 1. Jake Janda and Kaden Jones each netted a pair of goals for the Bulldogs (15-4-4), who romped at home to an Apollo Conference win. Eli Warren also tallied a goal with two assists.
In boys' cross-country
At Clinton. Ian Hale clocked 16 minutes, 59.99 seconds to win his final Central Illinois Conference Meet, helping stake host Clinton to a team win in the process. Aidan Shanks (17:11.14) finished runner-up behind him for the Maroons, while Mason Day (17:47.53) took sixth overall to lead Tuscola. Chase McClure’s eighth-place finish (17:57.95) also gave Sullivan an individual among the top 10.
In girls' cross-country
At Clinton. Payne Turney’s runner-up finish in 19 minutes, 6.53 seconds brought host Clinton its only finisher in the top 10 at the Central Illinois Conference Meet. Tori Turnbaugh’s sixth-place clocking (20:38.89) for Sullivan was the next-best area finish, while Redskins teammate Katherine Kite (21:08.38) took eighth behind her. Brynn Tabeling was the lone Tuscola runner inside the top 20, finishing seventh (21:02.21).