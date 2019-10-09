In volleyball

Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament

At Kansas

Heritage 2, Cerro Gordo/Bement 1. The Hawks (23-4) recovered after dropping the first set and prevailed 19-25, 25-22, 25-20 to advance to the championship match against Okaw Valley on Thursday night. Bri Struck’s 15 kills, five aces and seven digs paved the way for Heritage. The Broncos (14-10) received a leading effort from Kali Walker’s three aces, 10 kills, nine blocks, five digs and an assist.

At Oakland

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Tri-County 0. The Knights (9-16) punched their ticket to the consolation semifinal against Blue Ridge with a 25-19, 25-19 victory over the Titans (16-8) in tournament play. Michaela Powell tallied three aces and 11 digs, while Alisha Frederick added three kills, two digs, 14 assists and an ace for ALAH. Kaylenn Hunt logged 10 kills, four blocks and nine digs to lead Tri-County.

Blue Ridge 2, Arcola 0. The Knights (24-6) claimed their second win — 25-12, 25-18 over the Purple Riders (5-14) — after opening tournament play with a loss on Tuesday to advance to the consolation final. Nadia Beadle’s 11 kills, nine digs and three aces paced Blue Ridge, while Gracie Shaffer added 22 assists.

Nontournament

Armstrong-Potomac 2, Westville 0. Emma Franzen tallied 11 kills and nine digs, Reece Adkins added 11 points, three aces and five kills and the Trojans (2-16) cruised to a 25-23, 25-20 victory over the Tigers (5-8) in a Vermilion Valley Conference hom match. Madelyn Hudson also added nine points and five aces for A-P.

Arthur Christian School 2, Uni High 0. The Conquering Riders (28-1) cruised to an East Central Illinois Conference sweep — 25-13, 25-11 — at home to win their sixth straight match, as Ava Yoder tallied eight kills against the Illineks (1-15). Mary Walker’s four kills paced Uni High.

Flanagan-Cornell 2, Ridgeview 1. Ridgeview (11-12) took the second set to force the match to three, but the Mustangs ultimately fell 25-18, 20-25, 25-21 at home in Heart of Illinois Conference play. Kelly Jones finished with eight kills and five blocks, both team highs.

Mahomet-Seymour 2, Mt. Zion 0. The Bulldogs (21-6) pulled off a 25-15, 25-22 win over their Apollo Conference foe on the road, benefitting from Kayin Garner 17 assists and two aces as well as Lauren Minick’s five kills, eight digs and two blocks.

Milford 2, Chrisman 0. Caley Mowrey’s 12-kill, three-block performance helped the Bearcats (17-3-1) to a VVC victory at home, taking close sets 25-23, 25-22. Kaylee Warren (25 assists) and Lexy Puetz (seven digs) also chipped in against the Cardinals (14-12).

Monticello 2, Rantoul 0. Addison Wichus racked up 11 digs for the Sages (11-7) in a straight-sets win — 25-23, 25-15 — in an Illini Prairie Conference road match against the Eagles. Allie Carr (10 assists) and Kalen Roy (six assists, seven digs) also helped lead Monticello.

Oakwood 2, Hoopeston Area 1. The Comets (14-11) pulled out a three-set win — 25-16, 19-25, 25-23 — in VVC action on the road against the Cornjerkers (3-19). Sadie Drayer and Payton Small tallied two aces apiece for Hoopeston.

Schlarman 2, Salt Fork 1. The Hilltoppers (8-8-2) battled to a three-set victory — 25-17, 16-25, 25-17 — in VVC play at home against the Storm (6-15), getting strong outings from Emma Bogen (11 kills, five assists) and Cece Damilano (six kills, nine assists).

Sullivan 2, Cowden-Herrick 1. The Redskins (7-17) endured on their home court through three sets, winning 25-23, 20-25, 25-17 in nonconference action. Avery Still recorded 10 kills and three blocks, while Emily White supplied three kills and 18 assists.

In boys' soccer

Altamont 6, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 0.The Knights (6-9-2) saw Scott McClain and Alexa Miller take three shots each, but they never broke through in the non-league road loss.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 8, Schlarman 0. Drew Reifsteck tallied two goals and two assists to lead the Blue Devils (17-0) to a dominant victory in Vermilion Valley Conference play against the Hilltoppers (0-14).

Champaign Central 10, Peoria Manual 0. The Maroons (15-3-3) received a hat trick and an assist from Santiago Rodriguez, while Nate Allen and Steven Cho combined for a shutout on the road for a Big 12 Conference victory.

Monticello 8, Unity 0. The Sages (18-1-1) picked up an Illini Prairie Conference win at home behind hat tricks from both Andrew Ellison and Dylan Ginalick, the latter also adding two assists against the Rockets (6-12).

Normal Community 1, Urbana 0. Charles Mandra made eight saves in the road Big 12 matchup, but the only one that got by him did in the scoreless Tigers (9-4-1).

Normal West 3, Centennial 2. Ephraim Masala scored just before halftime to even the match at 2-all, but the Chargers (4-9-3) were bested in Big 12 action on the road after allowing the lone goal of the second half. Omar Sandoval scored the opening goal, while Matt Pianfetti tallied two assists.

Oakwood/Salt Fork 1, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 0. The Comets (6-13-1) finally broke through in the second half on a shot from Colin Merritt, prevailing in the VVC home match. Isaac Hughes gave the visiting Buffaloes (2-15-1) a chance, making nine saves.

St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Olympia 1. Luke Cohen and Zac Seeley each scored for the Spartans (5-14-3), with Cohen adding an assist in the IPC road win. Hunter Ketchum helped the cause with six saves.

In boys' cross-country

In At Champaign. Aryan Lalwani clocked 15 minutes, 44 seconds to edge out Centennial’s Luke Manolakes (15:45), leading a trio of top-five finishers that paced Uni High to a win at the UI Arboretum. Henry Kraatz (15:55) and Matthew Tang (16:13) took third and fourth, respectively, while the Chargers’ Ben Olaivar (16:15) and Champaign Central’s Alex Ahmari (16:41) finished just behind them. Park Mitchell (16:59) paced Urbana with an ninth-place finish.

At Danville. Gabe Martinez clocked 19:29 to win a triangular for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Kickapoo State Park, edging out teammates Eli Mojonnier (19:30), Michael Morman (19:35) and Emerson Thorison (19:36) as the Blue Devils rounded out the top four. Marshall Gudauskas (20:25) took fifth to pace Armstrong-Potomac.

In girls' cross-country

At Champaign. Uni High walked away from the UI Arboretum with a team win, but Olivia Rosenstein crossed first with a winning time of 18 minutes, 6 seconds for second-place Urbana, which also saw Celia Barbieri (19:53) and Chian Scott (1957) take third and fourth, respectively. Kate Ahmari clocked 18:22 to lead the Illineks. Champaign Central’s top performer was Kara Mathias, who took ninth at 20:32.

At Danville. Gracie Davis not only took home first place for Oakwood/Salt Fork in a triangular at Kickapoo State Park, but she rated eighth-best overall in a field mixed with boys runners. She won in 21:58, beating out Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s top finisher, Lexi Derby (23:49). Carlyn Crozier (25:13) clocked the best result for Armstrong-Potomac and took third.

At Normal. Elizabeth Sims won the Normal U-High Invitational by nearly 10 seconds, clocking 18:49 to buoy Mahomet-Seymour to a second-place finish behind the hosts. Clinton’s Payne Turney (18:58) took runner-up, while the Bulldogs also put Grace Lietz (19:35, sixth) and Ella Scott (19:50, ninth) in the top 10. Maddie Royer (20:43) finished 20th to lead Paxton-Buckley-Loda, while Heidi Heldt (21:39, 28th) paced Argenta-Oreana.

In girls' tennis

At Champaign. Champaign Central conceded a single doubles match in an 8-1 home win over Urbana, as Erin Durukan and Emma Crawford won in both singles and doubles. The team of Devangana Rana and Sanjana Paul prevailed for the Tigers’ lone victory.

At Champaign. With Audrey Horn posting the team’s lone singles win,St. Thomas More notched a 4-3 victory over Pontiac at home. The pair of Maddy Swisher and Noelle Schacht and Becca Hege and Maggie Vavrik won in straight sets.

At Watseka. A tight battle tipped in favor of host Watseka thanks to singles and doubles wins from Brianna Hanners and and Hannah Morales that helped the Warriors win 5-3 over Gibson City-Melvin-City. The Falcons got all of their points in singles on wins from Grace Christensen, Katie Steidinger and Riley Cushman.

In girls' swimming

At Champaign. Reed Broaders won the 200-yard individual medley as well as the 100 breaststroke for Uni High in a dual meet at Centennial. The Chargers, too, had a double individual winner with Elise Mauerer winning the 100 and 200 freestyle.

JORDAN J. WILSON