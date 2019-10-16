In volleyball
Class 1A St. Thomas More Regional
St. Thomas More 4, St. Joseph-Ogden 0. JP Hoffman netted a goal in each half, while Joe Sellett scored once and tacked on three assists as the top-seeded Sabers (18-2-3) rolled to the regional final with a shutout victory over the No. 9 Spartans (7-14-4). STM will face either No. 4 Uni High or No. 5 Judah Christian in Friday’s title bout.
Class 1A Unity Regional
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 7, Oakwood/Salt Fork 0. The second-seeded Blue Devils (19-0) gave the eighth-seeded Comets (7-14-1) little chance, as Cameron Douglass scored in the 17th minute to open up a scoring attack that featured a Drew Reifsteck hat trick. Liam Oxendine and Hayden Rice also scored, while Douglass added a second goal. BHRA will take on No. 3 Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley or No. 7 Unity in Saturday’s final.
Class 1A Warrensburg-Latham Regional
Bloomington Cornerstone 3, Blue Ridge 0.
The seventh-seeded Knights (9-12-3) managed to push their scoreless stalemate into overtime, but No. 2 Cornerstone’s three goals in the extra period ended Blue Ridge’s season. Jayden Dalton made 10 saves for the Knights.
Class 1A Hoopeston Area Regional
Hoopeston Area 7, St. Anne 1. Neil Williams and Isaias Diaz each struck twice for the second-seeded Cornjerkers (21-4-1) in their regional semifinal win and will face either No. 3 Herscher or No. 6 Grant Park in Saturday’s final. Lucas Hofer and Josh Delfino each tallied a goal and assists as well.
Class 1A Iroquois West Regional
Iroquois West 3, Momence 2. Angel Barajas netted a second-half hat trick to help the No. 5 Raiders (18-5-1) move on to the regional final against No. 1 Manteno on Saturday. Ulises Aguilera also tallied five saves for IW.
Nontournament
Centennial 2, Bloomington 1. The Chargers (6-10-3) were able to do all their scoring in the second half, as goals from Omar Sandoval and Ephraim Masala helped them to a Big 12 Conference win at home. Max Wallace made 13 saves.
Mahomet-Seymour 5, Effingham 2. The Bulldogs (14-4-4) received three goals and an assist from Jake Janda in the Apollo Conference home win, while Colten Brunner netted the opening score.
Peoria Notre Dame 6, Champaign Central 1. The Maroons (16-4-3) finished second in the Big 12 after a loss to the top-ranked Irish at home. Judson Wagner scored the lone goal on an assist from Todd Marshall.
Urbana 3, Peoria 2. The trio of Seydou Mukadi, Samuel Rummenie and Johnathan Gutierrez combined for 11 shots on goal in the Big 12 road win, as each one of them netted a goal for the Tigers (10-4-2).
Sangamon Valley/River Valley Tournament
Cissna Park splits. Winning a contested first set wasn’t enough for the Timberwolves (6-20-2) to endure in their tournament opener versus Grant Park, falling 24-26, 25-12, 25-17, but they did manage to bounce back in straight sets (26-24, 25-12) against Momence in their second match of the day. Mikayla Knake’s six aces and 38 assists over both matches led CP.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda cruises. The Panthers (25-4) took care of Grant Park — 25-12, 25-17 — behind a well-rounded effort in their tournament opener. Abbie Schmidt racked up 11 digs and 11 assists with two aces, while Makayla Klann’s 14 digs, five assists and two aces also helped deliver the win.
Nontournament
Arcola 2, Blue Ridge 0. The Purple Riders (6-15) won a pair of narrow sets, 26-24, 25-23, on their home court to come away with a Lincoln Prairie Conference win. Hallee Gauna’s five kills, two digs and two blocks paced the effort against the Knights (25-7), while Arianna Warren (four kills, one block) and Abby Goad (five kills) also contributed.
Armstrong-Potomac 2, Schlarman 1. The Trojans (3-21) defended their home court in three-set victory, 23-25, 25-23, 25-18, that delivered a Vermilion Valley Conference win over the Hilltoppers (9-13-3), who got 17 kills and seven assists from Emma Bogen and 16 assists and nine kills from Cece Damilano. Emma Franzen’s three aces, 12 kills, three blocks and 26 digs carried A-P.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Villa Grove 0. The Knights (10-17) won in straight sets, 25-21, 25-21, to come away with a LPC win at home against the Blue Devils (10-11). Mackenzie Bowles tallied a team-high 18 kills, while Alisha Frederick added 32 assists and seven digs.
Arthur Christian School 2, Judah Christian 0. The Conquering Riders (37-1) took the East Central Illinois Conference match in a sweep, 25-17, 25-21, on their home court. Lyndon Pelmore and Jenna Barnhart each tallied four kills for the Tribe (14-8), while Abby Fredrick finished with 17 assists.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Hoopeston Area 0. The Blue Devils (14-7) prevailed in the VVC matchup, 25-21, 25-18, despite the host Cornjerkers (3-22) getting six kills from Ali Watson and four blocks from Sadie Drayer. Emily Meidel’s 11 kills, four blocks, seven digs and one ace led BHRA.
Champaign Central 2, Peoria Richwoods 0. Elise Bossenbroek racked up 10 kills, Emily Perez added 12 assists and the Maroons (14-11) cruised to a Big 12 Conference win, 25-17, 25-20, at home. Micaela Katterhenry also supplied 19 digs.
Decatur Lutheran 2, Heritage 1. Olivia Sorensen piled up 29 assists, nine digs and a kill, while Bree Buck added 13 kills, but the Hawks (24-5) were bested in LPC play at home in three sets, falling 27-25, 22-25, 25-23.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2, Salt Fork 0. Whitny Harper’s four aces, six kills and eight digs helped the Buffaloes (5-14) pull out a VVC victory at home against the Storm (6-17), winning 25-23, 25-21. Taylor Stal also added nine kills and four digs for G-RF.
Lexington 2, Fisher 0. The Bunnies (3-20) struggled to stand up to their Heart of Illinois Conference foe on the road, falling 25-10, 25-4. Morgan Coile’s two service points led the way for Fisher.
Normal West 2, Urbana 0. The Tigers (10-14) were unsuccessful on the road in Big 12 play with a 25-9, 25-9 loss. Kynzee Boastick tallied seven assists, while Raevyn Russell also supplied nine kills.
Paris 2, Tuscola 0. The Warriors (14-10-1) went down in straight sets on the road at their nonconference foe, falling 25-15, 25-21 despite a seven-dig, 17-assist game from Maddie Green. Kendyl Ring also delivered three aces and six digs.
St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Prairie Central 0. The Spartans (23-4) posted a straight-sets victory over the Hawks (6-18) in Illini Prairie Conference play on the road, winning 25-12, 25-11 behind a three-ace, 19-assist outing from Emily Bigger. Bigger’s eight digs matched Kennedi Burnett, who also tallied six kills.
St. Thomas More 2, Bloomington Central Catholic 0. The Sabers (25-2) took home an IPC win after in straight sets, 25-16, 25-18, behind solid outings from Anna McClure (eight kills), Allie Trame (seven kills) and Caroline Kerr (20 assists, three aces) on the road.
Tri-County 2, Argenta-Oreana 0. Kaylenn Hunt’s 10 blocks and six kills helped pace the Titans (17-8) to a straight-sets win over Bombers (11-10), 25-20, 25-14, in LPC play at home. Melia Eskew also supplied two digs, two blocks and 14 assists for Tri-County. Ireland McHood’s 10 digs was tops for A-O.
Uni High 2, Bloomington Cornerstone 0. Kristine Wang’s six kills helped pace the Illineks (2-16) to their second win of the season and their first in ECIC play, 25-14, 29-27 at home.
Unity 2, Monticello 0. The Rockets (24-2) thumped their way to a three-set IPC win at home, prevailing 21-25, 25-13, 25-12 over the Sages (16-9). Addison Wichus tallied 20 digs for Monticello, while Skyler Frye added another seven kills and eight digs.
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 2, Sullivan 1. The Redskins (8-18) received a team-high five kills from Avery Still and saw Emily White rack up two blocks and nine assists, but they were bested in non-league action, 25-7, 23-25, 25-15.
In boys' cross-country
At Danville. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin took first place in the Vermilion Valley Conference Meet ahead of runner-up Armstrong-Potomac, 20-35, behind a 1-2-3 effort from Gabe Martinez, Eli Mojonnier and Emerson Thorlton, respectively, at Kickapoo State Park. Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm’s Eli Johnson took fourth overall, while Hoopeston Area’s Michael Helmuth (sixth) and A-P’s Luke Gordon (seventh) rounded out the best results from area teams.
At Mahomet. Mahomet-Seymour did not post the overall winner in this year’s Apollo Conference Meet at Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve, but the Bulldogs walked away with the team title after a second-place finish from Kyle Nofziger (16 minutes, 19.56 seconds) and a third-place clocking from Joseph Scheele (16:27.85).
In girls' cross-country
At Danville. Grace Davis clocked 21 minutes, 52 seconds for Oakwood/Salt Fork to win the Vermilion Valley Conference Meet at Kickapoo State Park, beating out runner-up Allison Pickett of Hoopeston Area and finishing ahead of third-place teammate Allie Morris to bring the Comets a team title as well. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin received a fourth-place finish from Lexi Darby, while Carlyn Crozier (Armstrong-Potomac) and Milee Devore (Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm) finished fifth and sixth, respectively, to lead their teams.
At Mahomet. Elizabeth Sims ran away with the Apollo Conference Meet title after clocking a winning time of 19:01.21, helping Mahomet-Seymour win the event title in the process. Grace Lietz (19:25.28) took the third for the Bulldogs.
In girls' tennis
At Decatur. Urbana went on the road and came away with an 8-1 victory over Decatur Eisenhower. All five singles winners — Sophia Solava, Serena Palacios, Devangana Rana, Sanjana Paul and Stuuti Sharma — also prevailed in doubles.
At Kankakee. The doubles tandems of Brianna Hanners/Hannah Morales and Emily Crosswell/Zoey Krueger paced Watseka to a 4-1 win over Kankakee. Ashton Peters and Katelyn Hatch also won in singles.
In girls' swimming
At Normal. Samantha Cook’s win in the 50-yard freestyle was the only individual win for Champaign Central in a team loss at Normal West. Cook also swam a leg of the Maroons’ victorious 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.