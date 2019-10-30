In volleyball
Class 2A
Oakwood Regional
St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Oakwood 0. The Spartans (32-4) were ruthless punching their ticket to Thursday’s regional championship, sweeping to a 25-5, 25-8 win over the Comets (22-13).
Monticello 2, Tuscola 0. The Warriors (17-13) fought hard to keep their season alive, but the Sages (20-14) pulled out the 25-21, 32-30 win after an eventful second set that sets up a title match 6 p.m. Thursday against top-seeded St. Joseph-Ogden. Skyler Frye’s 11 digs, two kills and an ace paced Monticello, while Maddie Green racked up 23 assists, five digs and two kills for Tuscola.
Class 1A
Blue Ridge Regional
Judah Christian 2, Uni High 0. The Tribe (18-10) muscled through the Illineks (2-22) in two sets, winning 25-19, 25-12. Jenna Barnhart led the way with 10 kills and three digs for Judah.
Schlarman 2, Armstrong-Potomac 1. The sixth-seeded Hilltoppers (11-20-2) persevered for a 25-23, 23-25, 25-23 win over the 11th-seeded Trojans and will face Judah Christian in Wednesday’s 6:30 p.m. semifinal. Emma Bogen paced Schlarman with 16 kills and 12 assists, with Tannah Ceader also supplying 19 assists. Emma Franzen had eight kills, two aces, a block and 18 digs for A-P (3-28).
Kansas Regional
Okaw Valley 2, Villa Grove 0. The Blue Devils (12-14) saw their season fall just short of a trip to the regional title match, going down 25-19, 25-19.
Tri-County 2, Chrisman 0. The Titans cruised to Thursday’s regional final against Okaw Valley with a 25-13, 25-17 semifinal victory over Chrisman. The third-seeded hosts received eight kills and two blocks from Kaylenn Hunt, along with 17 assists and three aces from Melia Eskew.
Cerro Gordo Regional
Central A&M 2, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 1. The Knights, the No. 10 seed, took the opening set 25-19 against their fifth-seeded foe, but lost the next two 25-18 and 25-19 in a season-ending loss for ALAH (12-24). Mackenzi Bowles led the Knights’ attack with 11 kills.
Cerro Gordo/Bement 2, Meridian 0. Kali Walker and Riley Brandenburg each laid down nine kills, while Ella Mann contributed 28 assists to push the Broncos (21-14) into Wednesday’s 6:30 p.m. semifinal match against Central A&M.
LeRoy Regional
Argenta-Oreana 2, Normal Calvary 0. The No. 3 Bombers (14-11) plowed their way to Wednesday’s 6:30 p.m. semifinal match with a 25-9, 25-16 quarterfinal victory. Cassi Newbanks led A-O with 13 service points, four aces and eight assists.
LeRoy 2, Bloomington Cornerstone 0. Jordyn Crouse tallied 10 service points, while Cassie Rieck added another nine to help the No. 5 Panthers (11-18) sweep 25-6, 25-10 and reach Wednesday’s semifinal match against Argenta-Oreana.
Grant Park Regional
Gardner-South Wilmington 2, Cissna Park 0. The fifth-seeded Panthers ended the 13th-seeded Timberwolves’ season, handing Cissna Park a 25-22, 25-19 defeat. CP (8-21-2) was led by Carly Pence’s six kills along with 19 assists from Mikayla Knake and 11 digs from Kristen Walder.
Grant Park 2, Iroquois West 0. The 14th-seeded Raiders suffered a season-ending 25-12, 25-16 loss to their third-seeded opponent. Shelby Johnson had four kills and 12 digs for IW (1-24).
In girls' swimming
At Danville. Mahomet-Seymour came away victorious with 110 points in a triangular against Danville (94) and Charleston (58), as Eden Oelze (200-yard IM, 100 butterfly) won two individual races and swam a length of the Bulldogs’ winning 200 freestyle relay. Amelia Burgin (50 free, 100 backstroke) was also a double winner for host Danville, which also received individual victories from Madeline Hogg (200 free), Lela Wagner (100 free) and Natalie Porter (500 free).