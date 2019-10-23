In boys' soccer
Class 2A
Centennial Regional
Champaign Central 10, Decatur MacArthur 0. The top-seeded Maroons (18-4-3) received big performances from Santiago Rodriguez (four goals, three assists) and Judson Wagner (three goals, two assists) to punch their ticket to Saturday’s 3 p.m. regional title game against No. 4 Mt. Zion. Keepers Steven Cho and Nate Allen combined for the shutout.
Mt. Zion 4, Centennial 0. The fifth-seeded Chargers (6-11-3) were blanked out of regional contention after allowing two goals in each half of the semifinal match.
Urbana Regional
Urbana 8, Rantoul 0. The second-seeded Tigers (11-4-2) put 20 of their 33 shots on goal and scored on eight of them to advance to Friday’s 5 p.m. regional final. Jordan Perez netted two goals, while Miguel Lemus, Alla Radwan, Ivan Mineyev, Samuel Rummenie, Kevin Juarez and Jonathan Dullerud each also scored against the seventh-seeded Eagles (6-14-2).
Mahomet-Seymour 10, Danville 0. Jake Janda tallied four goals and two assists, teammates Kaden Jones and Tucker Antonacci potted two goals apiece and the third-seeded Bulldogs (16-4-4) routed the sixth-seeded Vikings (6-14-1) to advance to Friday’s 5 p.m. regional final. Eli Warren also netted the first goal with two assists.
In volleyball
McLean County/HOIC Tournament
Flanagan-Cornell 2, Fisher 0. The 13th-seeded Bunnies (3-24) were knocked into the consolation bracket after dropping their first match of the tournament, 25-10, 25-13. Leah McCoy tallied six kills, while Jaedyn Fitzgerald supplied an ace and seven assists.
Ridgeview 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 1. The 11th-seeded Mustangs came away with an upset win in three sets over the sixth-ranked Falcons (16-13), winning 12-25, 25-21, 16-14 to start the tournament. Kelly Jones starred with eight kills, 34 digs and three blocks for Ridgeview, while Jessica Freehill’s 13 kills, seven digs and two blocks led GCMS.
Lexington 2, LeRoy 0. The 12th-seeded Panthers (9-17) weren’t able to get going in their first round of tournament action, falling 25-19, 25-12 to the No. 5 seed. Jordyn Crouse led the way with two kills, while Megan Claunch also added four assists.
El Paso-Gridley 2, Ridgeview 0. The Mustangs’ winning luck ran out in their second match, falling 25-18, 25-10 to the No. 3 seed. Jones again shone for Ridgeview (13-15) with two blocks and 27 digs, while Izzy Helmig supplied 12 assists and Haleigh Beck tallied seven kills.
Nontournament
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Salt Fork 0. The Blue Devils (19-8) rolled to a Vermilion Valley Conference home victory, winning 25-13, 25-19 against the Storm (9-20). Emily Meidel had 19 kills, 16 digs, nine blocks and two aces for BHRA, while Emma Clapp added 14 digs and an ace.
Judah Christian 2, Bloomington Cornerstone 0. The Tribe (16-9) took a close set, then rolled to a sweep with a 25-20, 25-9 victory in East Central Illinois Conference play. Abby Fredrick led the way with 18 assists, five aces and five digs, while Jenna Barnhart (seven kills, two aces, one dig) and Maggie Pritts (five digs, one ace) were also contributors.
Mahomet-Seymour 2, Charleston 0. The Bulldogs (28-7) pulled off an Apollo Conference road triumph in straight sets, winning 25-17, 25-16 behind Kayin Garner’s 22 assists. Lauren Minick and Ainsley Ranstead chipped in for nine and eight kills, respectively.
Milford 2, Schlarman 0. The Bearcats (25-4-1) won in straight sets in their second-to-last home match this season, winning 25-13, 25-8 in VVC action. Caley Mowrey’s 13 kills and one block led the way for Milford, while Kaylee Warren tallied four aces and 22 assists versus the Hilltoppers (10-15-2).
Heritage 2, Villa Grove 0. Olivia Sorensen shone with five kills, two aces, 19 assists and four digs for the Hawks (27-5), who won 25-14, 25-18 in the LPC road match against the Blue Devils (11-12). Bri Struck also supplied 11 kills with two aces and three digs for Heritage.
Hoopeston Area 2, Armstrong-Potomac 1. The Cornjerkers (4-26) rallied after dropping the opening set to win 21-25, 25-21, 25-12 in VVC play. Payton Small tallied 15 kills and two aces, while Brielle Crose added nine assists. Emma Franzen’s 15 kills, 27 digs and three blocks helped pace A-P.
Oakwood 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 1. The Comets (20-12) held strong after dropping their second set, winning 27-25, 23-25, 25-18 at home in VVC play. Whitny Harper was a star for the Buffaloes (8-17) with 11 kills and four aces, while Trinity Collins was close behind with 10 kills and three aces.
Okaw Valley 2, Blue Ridge 0. The Knights (25-8) received a team-high 12 digs from Gracie Shaffer with nine apiece from both Nadia Beadle and Jenna Mozingo, but they were bested 25-17, 25-19 in an LPC match. Meah Carter also supplied five kills.
St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Olympia 0. The Spartans (25-4) rolled to an Illini Prairie Conference win, 25-17, 25-14, at home to pick up their 10th straight victory. Katelyn Berry notched 10 kills, three digs and a block to lead the way, while Kennedi Burnett added five kills and seven digs for SJ-O.
St. Thomas More 2, Pontiac 0. The Sabers (32-2) were victorious on the road in IPC play, winning 25-10, 25-16. Allie Trame supplied a team-high seven kills, while Caroline Kerr’s 16 assists and Colleen Hege’s eight digs also contributed.
Tri-County 2, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 1. The Titans (19-8) prevailed in a three-setter, winning 15-25, 25-18, 25-17 for a LPC road victory behind Kaylenn Hunt’s double-double of 10 kills and 11 blocks. Melia Eskew also delivered 20 assists, three kills and three blocks for Tri-County, while Addi Tinkle (four aces, two kills, two digs, three assists) led the way for the Knights (11-23).
Tuscola 2, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 0. The Warriors (16-10-1) got 11 kills from Katie Dean and 19 assists from Maddie Green, winning 26-24, 25-21 in nonconference match at home. Kyra Moyer also supplied a team-high 10 digs.
Unity 2, Rantoul 0. The Rockets (29-5) weren’t slowed much in a 25-16, 25-17 win at home in IPC action. Karlie Roberts tallied four aces, while Lily Glanzer added seven kills and Unity’s only block. Jalyn Powell also supplied 22 assists against the Eagles (14-13).
Watseka 2, Cissna Park 0. Kinzie Parsons’ team-high five kills paired nicely with 21 assists from Sydney McTaggart and six assists from Meredith Drake to help the Warriors (18-12-1) pick up an SVC home victory, winning 25-20, 25-11. Kristen Walder’s three kills and eight digs paced the Timberwolves (7-21-2).
In boys cross-country
At Tuscola. Luke Sokolowski raced to a win at Wimple Park in 16 minutes 55.3 seconds to edge out teammate Josh Baysore (16:55.64) as Monticello swept the top six spots to finish ahead of the rest of the field. Tyler Heldt (18:07.65) took seventh overall and was the top finisher for second-place Argenta-Oreana, while Rowan Denmark-Collins’ 10th-place result (18:52.38) gave Villa Grove/Heritage a runner in the top 10. Jessee Quick took 13th (30:06.87) to pace Bement, while host Tuscola’s best finish came from Caleb Haste in 26th (23:38.67). Cerro Gordo got its top result from Camren Brown (23:40.12), who finished 28th overall.
In girls' cross-country
At Tuscola. Monticello’s girls mirrored their boys in an afternoon at Wimple Park, sweeping the top six individual spots behind Mabry Bruhn’s winning time of 18 minutes, 47.43 seconds. Heidi Heldt took seventh (21:18.59) while Sarah Anderson finished 14th (23:43.61) to pace Argenta-Oreana to second place as a team. Ella Mann’s 15th-place finish (20:04.71) was tops for Cerro Gordo, while host Tuscola’s best finisher was Faithlyn Daugherty (29:21.24) in 26th.