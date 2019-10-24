In boys' soccer
Class 1A Sectional
Normal Sectional
Normal U-High 5, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 3. The Blue Devils boys’ soccer team saw its season come to an end Wednesday night with a 5-3 loss to the hosts in the Class 1A Normal U-High Sectional semifinal match.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (20-1) responded after the Pioneers netted the first two goals of the match with a Drew Reifsteck goal in the first half, but a 4-1 halftime deficit proved too much to overcome. Reifsteck later scored on a penalty kick and added a third goal for a hat trick.
Normal U-High will now face St. Thomas More at 3 p.m. Saturday for the sectional title.
In volleyball
Champaign Central 2, Peoria 0. The Champaign Central volleyball team took care of Peoria in straight sets, winning the 25-13, 25-21 in the Big 12 Conference road match Wednesday night in Peoria to move to 17-14 on the year.
Katy Shockey tallied seven kills to lead the Maroons while Aleyah Hubbard added 13 digs.
Blue Ridge 2, Urbana University High 0. The Blue Ridge volleyball team picked up a 2-0 victory over Uni High on Wednesday night, winning 25-12, 25-12 in Farmer City.
The Knights (26-8) received three kills and two blocks from Mackenzie Drewes, while Jenna Mozingo (nine digs) and Gracie Shaffer (17 assists) also chipped in against the visiting Illineks (2-19).