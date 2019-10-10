In volleyball
Paxton-Buckley-Loda Classic
Rantoul 2, Armstrong-Potomac 0. The Eagles took a close first set before rolling past the Trojans to win 25-23, 25-8 in tournament play. Emma Jameson led A-P with eight points, while Emma Franzen notched four kills.
Monticello 2, Iroquois West 0. The Sages were strong in their first match of the night, winning 25-9, 25-12 over the Raiders in tournament play. Emma Lopez paced IW with four assists and five digs.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Armstrong-Potomac 0. The host Panthers handed the Trojans (2-18) their second straight loss in straight sets, prevailing 25-13, 25-20. Reece Adkins supplied four points, four kills and an ace, while Lily Jameson chipped in for another three points, nine assists and 12 digs.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2, Iroquois West 0. The Falcons recovered from Tuesday’s loss with a 25-11, 25-22 win over the Raiders (1-17) to begin their night. Shelby Johnson’s three kills, three assists and 10 digs were tops for IW.
Rantoul 2, Cissna Park 0. The Eagles snagged their second straight-sets win over the Timberwolves, prevailing 25-21, 25-23.
Monticello 2, Milford 1. The Sages (13-7) had to work a little harder for their second win but rallied to win 26-28, 25-19, 15-8 against the Bearcats (17-4-1).
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Cissna Park 0. The host Panthers (20-4) ended the day with their second victory, taking down the Timberwolves (3-18-2) 25-12, 25-9. Mikayla Knake finished with 15 assists and nine digs to lead C-P on the night.
Nontournament
St. Thomas More 2, Urbana 0. Anna McClure’s eight kills and seven digs paired with Colleen Hege’s seven digs and two aces helped the Sabers (19-1) to a nonconference win on the road over the Tigers (10-13). Caroline Kerr also provided 20 assists for STM, while Kynzee Boastick tallied six kills and assists each for Urbana, which also got 10 assists from Tia Radanavong and eight kills from Raevyn Russell.
In boys' soccer
Champaign Central 3, Bloomington 1. The Maroons (16-3-3) picked up a Big 12 Conference victory on the road behind a two-goal outing from Santiago Rodriguez. Tim Ngugi also supplied a goal and an assist and Judson Wagner added an assist for Central.
Chillicothe IVC 6, Unity 0. The Rockets (6-13) couldn't break through in their Illini Prairie Conference road game, despite taking four shots.
Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 1, Blue Ridge 1. The visiting Bunnies (13-5-3) closed a one-goal gap in the second half and fought the host Knights (8-11-3) to a non-league draw. Ethan Kasper netted the lone goal for Fisher/GCMS, while Victor Reynolds alsoscored unassisted for Blue Ridge.