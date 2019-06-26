Former Centennial baseball star Jeff Lindgren already is making an impact in the Miami Marlins’ farm system since being taken in the MLB draft earlier this month. He picked up his first professional victory this past Sunday while pitching for Class A short-season Batavia (N.Y.) Muckdogs, tossing two innings of relief and recording two strikeouts in his first-ever appearance. Preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS caught up with the ex-Illinois State standout:
What has it been like going so quickly from playing in the college ranks to having a professional job in the sport of baseball?
It’s been a little crazy having to move around so much the past couple of weeks. One day I was walking out to practice at 8 a.m. down in Jupiter, Fla., and then the next thing I knew I was getting told that they were calling me up to Batavia. They sent me back to the hotel. I had about 45 minutes to get ready for my flight to New York. You basically have to have a suitcase ready to go at all times because you never know when you will be moving. It’s been an awesome experience so far.
How do you compare the competition at the Division I level to that at the A ball level?
I would say it’s pretty similar. I have seen three games so far and I haven’t noticed that big of a difference. The only thing that stands out a little is the velocity coming from the pitchers.
What did it mean to you to get your first pro win, and what was going right for you in that appearance to allow it to happen? Were there any nerves when you first got on the mound?
It definitely means a lot. It was a pretty exciting moment for me, going out and getting a win in my professional debut. The most important thing is to throw strikes, and that’s what went well for me. I filled up the strike zone with all of my pitches and just went out there and competed. The nerves were there while I was running in from the bullpen, but after I threw my first pitch I was settled in and ready to go.
What has the reaction and support been like from those in Champaign since you started your pro career?
The support has been unbelievable. A lot of people have been reaching out to me and following me throughout my career, and it just means a lot to me. I really appreciate the support from everyone back in Champaign.
Have you asked anyone what a Muckdog is, and is it the most unique team name you’ve ever played under?
I didn’t even have to ask. My neighbor, Brian Ames, sent me a little bit of information on it when he found out I got sent to Batavia. He found this: “The name Muckdogs identifies the area with its strong agricultural background, especially the importance of the rich Elba muck land.” It is definitely the most unique name I have ever had.”