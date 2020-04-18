Early next week, John Staab may have to inform 16 high school seniors their Champaign Central baseball careers are finished.
It’s a daunting statistic — Staab said it’s an all-time high for that class since he started running the Maroons in 2002. Even for a bigger school like Central, it’s a large group to which Staab might deliver an unprecedented piece of disappointment.
The latest chapter in the coronavirus pandemic, as it pertains to high school spring sports in Illinois, was written Friday. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced in his afternoon press briefing the shutdown of all in-person instruction for state schools for the rest of the 2019-2020 academic year.
Quickly, attention turned to what Illinois High School Association executive director Craig Anderson and his cohorts would do with a spring season already significantly whittled down in response to the pandemic.
“I commend him for not pulling the plug right away,” Staab said Friday, “and letting this play out a little bit.”
In a sense, Anderson stuck with that tact Friday. Less than half an hour after Pritzker’s declaration, an IHSA press release informed constituents that the organization’s Board of Directors would meet via video conference Tuesday to make a final decision on 2020’s spring sports.
“As we previously indicated, the cessation of in-person learning will make it difficult for the IHSA to conduct spring state tournaments this year,” Anderson said in the statement. “More information will be provided following Tuesday’s board meeting.”
So not an all-out cancelation. Not yet.
But it appears the writing is on the wall. The April 1 postponement of IHSA activities through the end of the month hinted at that.
So too do other state’s actions. The IHSAA in our neighboring state to the east, for example, called off Indiana’s spring slate shortly after the state’s schools were shut down earlier this month.
“We were all hoping something could be done,” Staab said. “I really feel for those kids. It’s certainly a kick in the gut, for sure.”
In Staab’s case, five of his seniors have college baseball plans lined up. But for his remaining 11 upperclassmen — as well as so many others across The News-Gazette’s coverage area — this was their final shot at competitive athletics.
I’ve chatted with quite a few local kids over the last couple weeks, mainly for our ongoing spring sports series in which we highlight a different area school daily and will do so through mid-May.
One question I’ve asked most all of them to this point is something to the effect of, “What would it mean to have some sort of senior season?”
There’s plenty of joy over the concept, but these are smart kids.
They hear Pritzker’s daily updates and see high school athletics in other states getting wiped out. They know by May 1 — the IHSA’s most recent proposed date to resume spring activities — they’re typically readying for their respective state tournaments.
A good chunk of our student-athletes aren’t going to be surprised if Anderson announces Tuesday that the IHSA Board of Directors is officially calling off the remainder of its 2020 campaign.
That still doesn’t make what’s likely coming any easier to swallow for those directly affected.
“I e-mailed (Anderson on Thursday) and asked him if there was any possible way the IHSA would consider playing games without fans,” Staab said. “It doesn’t seem very likely we’re going to have a state series.”
The next question then surrounds how the ongoing pandemic might affect the IHSA’s fall sports.
It’s crazy to consider, on the surface. But as we spend more and more time sheltered in place and see more and more summer sporting events called off, both nationally and internationally, it makes one wonder just how long this is going to last. Even if it’s not the biggest priority in the current environment.
Anderson has been very measured when discussing this topic. He’s been asked about how trying to stop a pandemic might trickle into football, volleyball, boys’ soccer, cross-country, golf, girls’ tennis and girls’ swimming and diving seasons.
And he’s responded that he and other IHSA officials are worrying about one season at a time.
I imagine that isn’t going to change for the time being, even after the Board of Directors levies its decision Tuesday.
When will Illinois prep events get back on track? The answer is unclear.
It just doesn’t seem as if it’ll be in the spring of 2020.
“The first thing that comes to mind is to never take for granted the opportunities you have,” Staab said. “I think we’ve all learned that with this thing.”