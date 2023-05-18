St. Joseph-Ogden's Kaytlyn Baker takes her mark at the starting line of the 300-meter hurdles during Thursday's preliminaries of the Class 1A Girls State Track and Field Championship at O'Brien Field in Charleston. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
St. Joseph-Ogden's Savanna Franzen crosses the finish line of a heat of the 1600-meter relay during Thursday's preliminaries of the Class 1A Girls State Track and Field Championships at O'Brien Field in Charleston. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
St. Joseph-Ogden's Madison Clampitt hands off to teammate Savanna Franzen during a heat of the 1600-meter relay during Thursday's preliminaries of the Class 1A Girls State Track and Field Championships at O'Brien Field in Charleston. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Tuscola runners during a heat of the 1600-meter relay during Thursday's preliminaries of the Class 1A Girls State Track and Field Championships at O'Brien Field in Charleston. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
St. Joseph-Ogden's Madison Clampitt hands off to teammate Savanna Franzen during a heat of the 1600-meter relay during Thursday's preliminaries of the Class 1A Girls State Track and Field Championships at O'Brien Field in Charleston. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
St. Joseph-Ogden's Madison Clampitt prepares to take a handoff during a heat of the 1600-meter relay during Thursday's preliminaries of the Class 1A Girls State Track and Field Championships at O'Brien Field in Charleston. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
St. Joseph-Ogden's Helene Jones hands off to teammate Kaytlyn Baker during a heat of the 1600-meter relay during Thursday's preliminaries of the Class 1A Girls State Track and Field Championships at O'Brien Field in Charleston. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Tuscola's Kenna Clodfelder takes off during a heat of the 1600-meter relay during Thursday's preliminaries of the Class 1A Girls State Track and Field Championships at O'Brien Field in Charleston. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
St. Joseph-Ogden's Helene Jones takes her mark during a heat of the 1600-meter relay during Thursday's preliminaries of the Class 1A Girls State Track and Field Championships at O'Brien Field in Charleston. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Tuscola sophomore Lia Patterson crosses the finish line during her heat in the 200-meter dash at Thursday’s preliminaries of the Class 1A girls’ track and field state meet at O’Brien Stadium in Charleston. Patterson had a time of 25.51 seconds in the 200.
Hoopeston Area's Claire Dixon crosses the finish line at the end of her heat of the 200 meters during Thursday's preliminaries of the Class 1A Girls State Track and Field Championships at O'Brien Field in Charleston. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Tuscola's Kate Foltz smiles as she approaches the finish line at the end of the 1600 meters during Thursday's preliminaries of the Class 1A Girls State Track and Field Championships at O'Brien Field in Charleston. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Tuscola's Kate Foltz prepares for her heat of the 1600 meters during Thursday's preliminaries of the Class 1A Girls State Track and Field Championships at O'Brien Field in Charleston. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Uni High's Kate Ahmari competes in a heat of the 1600 meters during Thursday's preliminaries of the Class 1A Girls State Track and Field Championships at O'Brien Field in Charleston. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Tuscola freshman Kate Foltz, middle, and Uni High senior Kate Ahmari, right, keep pace during the 1,600-meter run on Thursday at the Class 1A girls’ track and field state meet at O’Brien Stadium in Charleston. Foltz posted the top time in the event during Thursday’s preliminaries, clocking in at 5 minutes, 3.66 seconds.
Salt Fork's Macie Russell competes in her heat of the 1600 meters during Thursday's preliminaries of the Class 1A Girls State Track and Field Championships at O'Brien Field in Charleston. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Tuscola's Kate Foltz (far left, 760) and Uni High's Kate Ahmari (right, 767) take off during a heat of the 1600 meters during Thursday's preliminaries of the Class 1A Girls State Track and Field Championships at O'Brien Field in Charleston. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Salt Fork's Macie Russell takes off during her heat of the 1600 meters during Thursday's preliminaries of the Class 1A Girls State Track and Field Championships at O'Brien Field in Charleston. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Salt Fork's Macie Russell takes off during her heat of the 1600 meters during Thursday's preliminaries of the Class 1A Girls State Track and Field Championships at O'Brien Field in Charleston. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Tuscola sophomore Lia Patterson clears the final hurdle to win her heat of the 300-meter hurdles in 44.51 seconds during Thursday’s preliminaries of the Class 1A girls’ track and field state meet at O’Brien Stadium in Charleston.
Tuscola sophomore Lia Patterson hugs Tuscola assistant coach Tracy Hornaday after Patterson won her heat of the 300-meter hurdles during Thursday’s preliminaries of the Class 1A girls’ track and field state meet at O’Brien Stadium in Charleston. Patterson had either the fastest time or second-fastest time in four events on Thursday.
Arcola's Kelsey Moore (left) clears the final hurdle during her heat of the 300-meter hurdles during Thursday's preliminaries of the Class 1A Girls State Track and Field Championship at O'Brien Field in Charleston. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Tuscola's Lia Patterson celebrates after winning her heat of the 300-meter hurdles during Thursday's preliminaries of the Class 1A Girls State Track and Field Championship at O'Brien Field in Charleston. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Tuscola's Lia Patterson celebrates after winning her heat of the 300-meter hurdles during Thursday's preliminaries of the Class 1A Girls State Track and Field Championship at O'Brien Field in Charleston. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Arcola's Kelsey Moore (left) clears a hurdle during her heat of the 300-meter hurdles during Thursday's preliminaries of the Class 1A Girls State Track and Field Championship at O'Brien Field in Charleston. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Arcola's Kelsey Moore (right) crosses the finish line at the end of her heat of the 300-meter hurdles during Thursday's preliminaries of the Class 1A Girls State Track and Field Championship at O'Brien Field in Charleston. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Tuscola's Lia Patterson smiles after winning her heat of the 300-meter hurdles during Thursday's preliminaries of the Class 1A Girls State Track and Field Championship at O'Brien Field in Charleston. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
St. Joseph-Ogden senior Kaytlyn Baker clears a hurdle during her race in the 110-meter hurdles on Thursday at the Class 1A girls’ track and field state meet at O’Brien Stadium in Charleston. Baker placed 14th in 16.85 seconds, but she did not qualify for Saturday’s finals.
St. Thomas More sophomore Alyson Clements competes in the 400-meter run during the Class 1A girls’ track and field state meet at O’Brien Stadium in Charleston on Thursday. Clements won her heat in 58.16 seconds and advanced to Saturday’s finals.
Milford/Cissna Park freshman Addison Lucht runs during the 400-meter dash at the Class 1A girls' track and field state meet on Thursday at O'Brien Stadium in Charleston. Lucht turned in a time of 58.42 seconds to qualify for Saturday's finals.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin junior Aubrey Peters, left, gets ready to hand the baton off to freshman teammate Natalie Thomason during the 800-meter relay at the Class 1A girls' track and field state meet on Thursday at O'Brien Stadium in Charleston. The Blue Devils placed 13th in the event in 1 minute, 48.77 seconds.
St. Joseph-Ogden junior Payton Carter smiles after competing in the pole vault during the Class 1A girls' track and field state meet on Thursday at O'Brien Stadium in Charleston. Carter qualified for Saturday's finals after clearing 10 feet, 1/2 inch on Thursday.
Dozens of area stars were in action on Day 1 of the IHSA girls' state track and field meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
