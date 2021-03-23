In volleyball
➜ Arcola 2, Cerro Gordo/Bement 1. In a season-opening match for both Lincoln Prairie Conference teams, the Purple Riders (1-0) earned a 26-24, 21-25, 25-19 win over the Broncos (0-1). Hallee Gauna's five kills, three kills apiece from Ariana Warren and Eva Hopkins and Lizzie Budd's six aces paced Arcola.
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Heritage 0. The visiting Knights (1-0) captured a victory in their first match of the season, defeating the Hawks (0-2) 25-9, 25-23 in LPC action. Charley Condill’s seven kills and Alisha Frederick’s 12 assists were match highs for ALAH, which received six kills apiece from Cheyene Chupp and Kaylee Schrock and 10 assists from Sarah Rafferty. Kiley Knoll’s six digs and Mary Roland’s three assists and three digs paced Heritage.
➜ Blue Ridge 2, Villa Grove 1. The visiting Knights (4-0) extended their early-season win streak with a 23-25, 25-18, 25-9 comeback win over the Blue Devils (0-1) in LPC play. Jaclyn Pearl finished 10 kills for Blue Ridge, which added 20 assists from Gracie Shaffer and 12 digs from Jenna Mozingo. Logan Lillard’s seven kills led Villa Grove to go with Madie Burwell’s six kills and Kyleigh Block’s six kills and 12 assists.
➜ Champaign Central 2, St. Joseph-Ogden 0. In a battle of unbeaten nonconference opponents, the host Maroons (3-0) posted a 25-21, 25-15 victory over the Spartans (5-1). Mira Chopra’s eight kills and Olivia Gustafsson’s 13 assists paced the Central offense, while both Chopra and Katy Shockey chipped in eight digs.
➜ Decatur Lutheran 2, Argenta-Oreana 0. Despite Morgan Klover’s six-kill, six-dig effort and 13 assists from Cassi Newbanks, the host Bombers (0-2) came up short in a 25-18, 25-18 LPC decision.
➜ El Paso-Gridley 2, Fisher 0. Leah McCoy’s three kills and Kallie Evans’ nine digs and three assists topped the stat chart for the host Bunnies (0-3) during a 25-10, 25-12 Heart of Illinois Conference defeat.
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2, Cissna Park 0. Jessica Freehill racked up 18 kills for the host Falcons (3-1) during their 27-25, 25-19 non-league success versus the Timberwolves (0-3). Kira Fuoss’ 27 assists and seven digs apiece from Freehill and Madison McCreary also paved the way for a GCMS win. Emma Morrical’s six kills and Mikayla Knake’s 17 assists and eight digs led Cissna Park.
➜ Oakwood 2, Westville 1. The visiting Comets (1-1) rallied from a first-set loss to the Tigers (2-2), collecting a 20-25, 25-23, 25-12 Vermilion Valley Conference win in the process. Westville acquired 11 kills from Jasmyn Meeker, four digs from Halle Douglas and four aces from Rylee Jones.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Tuscola 1. Addison Oyer accumulated 18 kills for the visiting Panthers (4-0), who staved off the Warriors (2-2) 25-18, 27-29, 25-12 in non-league play. Makenna Klann’s 34 assists and Makayla Klann’s 13 digs also proved important to PBL. Tuscola received 11 kills from Kate Dean, 14 assists from Jessie Martin and 21 digs from Hope Dietrich.
➜ Teutopolis 2, Sullivan 0. Raegan Sims’ three kills and Landry Hall’s eight assists weren’t enough for visiting Sullivan (1-1) during a 25-9, 25-13 nonconference loss.
➜ Tri-County 2, Okaw Valley 0. Kaylenn Hunt bagged 15 kills for the visiting Titans (2-1) in a 30-28, 25-10 LPC victory that also saw Melia Eskew dish out 19 assists and Brooke Baker tally four digs.
➜ Watseka 2, Armstrong-Potomac 0. The visiting Warriors (3-0) remained perfect on the season with a 25-18, 25-20 non-league win versus the Trojans (1-3). Kinzie Parsons and Kennedy McTaggart amassed 10 and nine kills, respectively, for Watseka to go with Sydney McTaggart’s 10 digs and 10 assists from both Meredith Drake and Elena Newell. A-P received seven kills from Emma Franzen and a 14-assist, nine-dig output from Lily Jameson.
In boys’ soccer
➜ Arthur Christian School 3, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 1. The host Conquering Riders (2-3) prevailed in a nonconference meeting with the Knights (1-4-1), producing two goals after halftime to break a 1-all tie. Cole Gabriels accounted for a pair of Arthur Christian goals, and Brock Helmuth made two stops in net. Chilton Ingram produced ALAH’s marker, and Levi Ward made four saves in goal.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 6, Watseka 0. Hayden Rice notched a hat trick to key the visiting Blue Devils (4-0) to a nonconference win over the Warriors (0-4). Ethan Hickman banked a goal and assisted on two others for BHRA, and Garret Huls turned in a two-save shutout. Watseka’s Andrew Heuring came up with 12 goaltender saves.
➜ Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 1, Judah Christian 0. Andrew Ferguson found the back of the net in the 74th minute for the visiting Bunnies (2-0), who outlasted the Tribe (2-2-1) in non-league play. Seth Barnes assisted on the marker, and Parker Rollins posted a four-save shutout for Fisher/GCMS. Judah’s Mason Penn finished with six saves in goal.
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 4, Hoopeston Area 2. Jace Bina recorded a hat trick to guide the visiting Buffaloes (1-3) to a Vermilion Valley Conference triumph over the Cornjerkers (1-3). Luke Barney added G-RF/W’s other goal, while Hoopeston Area’s Ben Brown scored twice after his team went down 3-0.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 3, Meridian 2. Mason Behrens netted a hat trick as the host Spartans (1-2) staved off their non-league foe, which nearly rallied from the 3-0 deficit created by Behrens.
➜ St. Thomas More 5, Olympia 0. Martin Mondala scored twice and chipped in an assist for the visiting Sabers (4-0) during their Illini Prairie Conference win. Dane Taylor contributed one goal and one assist for STM, which received a goaltender shutout from Adam Price — his fourth in as many matches.
➜ Uni High 7, St. Teresa 0. Lucas Wood and Eric Roth each potted two goals for the visiting Illineks (2-2), who rolled to a nonconference success. Teo Chemla and Noah LaNave each scored once and assisted on a goal for Uni High, which added two assists from Nabeel Bashir and a two-save keeper shutout from Elliot Gengler.