Danville juniors Chris Demoss and Brent Rickgauer earned the opportunity to represent Danville in Saturday’s Collinsville boys’ bowling sectional.
This is notable not simply because a pair of local athletes made up one-fifth of last week’s Jerseyville Regional’s advancing individuals group, joined by Hoopeston Area’s Payton Berlin.
The Vikings also didn’t have a bowling team before this season, now boasting seven boys and four girls under the direction of Mike Dokey.
Dokey also is Danville’s baseball coach, but it wasn’t a leap to take on this role.
“I’ve bowled my whole life,” Dokey said. “My brother actually runs the pro shop at Lincoln Lanes (in Danville). I’ve been around bowling pretty much my entire life, so I thought, ‘Oh, that’s something I could do.’”
Dokey heard of Viking student interest in a school bowling team and ran the idea by Danville athletic director Mark Bacys.
After school board approval, Dokey had his bowling outfit.
Demoss and Rickgauer are experienced bowlers themselves, and they’ve only improved as a result of 15 games worth of practice per week.
At Jerseyville on Jan. 18, Demoss paced the three area advancers with a six-game total of 1,192. It ranked him 16th in a field of 67 competitors who bowled at least one game.
Hoopeston Area’s Berlin wasn’t far behind, in 17th with a score of 1,180, and Rickgauer placed 20th with 1,150.
“We were right in the regional,” Dokey said. “Pick up 10 to 20 pins a game, you can put yourself in a match to move on to state. Which is something they really focused on this week in practice.”
Dokey had his boys bowl three games apiece at Collinsville’s Camelot Bowl on Friday night, just to get accustomed to the lanes. Even before those practice rounds transpired, Dokey was feeling confident about a good showing.
“They’re looking forward to it. I’m looking forward to it,” Dokey said. “It’s going to be interesting to see how they do. I think they’ve got a good chance of moving on.”
Dokey also has connected with Taylorville coach Lance Nagle, Hoopeston Area boss Doug Wagoner and Unity leader Christopher Jordan Lutz with the hopes of further growing bowling in east central Illinois.
“Unity is hopefully supposed to be having a team next year,” Dokey said of the Rockets, who had two boys bowl at the Jerseyville Regional. “We’re going to try and get Hoopeston and Taylorville and us and Unity ... and Vandalia and some other teams and try and get our own little conference on.”
One way to help make that a reality is getting kids more interested in bowling to begin with.
“They don’t have other sports that they play because maybe they’re not fast enough or they’re not coordinated enough,” Dokey said. “But, with bowling, they have that opportunity to be part of a team and excel.”