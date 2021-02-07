In boys’ basketball
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 64, Cissna Park 53. Big scoring days from Elijah Tidwell and Brett Meidel served as the catalylst for the host Blue Devils (3-1) to turn away the Timberwolves (1-3) in a nonconference game. Tidwell scored 26 points and Meidel added 25 points for BHRA. Cissna Park’s Ian Rogers drilled five three-pointers en route to 23 points, and Sam Kaeb added 11 points.
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 81, Warrensburg-Latham 62. Jessee Quick piled up the points upon a nonconference oppoents, with his 31 leading the visiting Broncos (2-1) to victory. Connor Brown had a good day in his own right, contributing 22 points for CG/B.
➜ Champaign Central 67, Rantoul 42. Three players finished in double figures for the host Maroons (1-0), who began their campaign with a non-league win over the Eagles (0-1). Diego Sanchez led the charge with 15 points and was closely followed by Henry Hamelberg’s 14 points and Isaiah Roosevelt’s 13 points.
➜ Fisher 81, Tri-Valley 75. Landen Stalter was on fire from beyond the arc for the host Bunnies (1-1), making six three-pointers during a Heart of Illinois Conference win. Stalter finished with 28 points, four assists and three steals, and Fisher also was helped by Carson Brozenec’s 20 points and Jake Cochran’s 12 points and six rebounds.
➜ Flanagan-Cornell 51, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 47. A see-saw HOIC game in which the host Falcons (1-1) led by two at halftime and trailed by two after three quarters eventually went to F-C. Seth Barnes’ 12 points and Alex Minion’s 10 points paced GCMS in defeat.
➜ LeRoy 72, Tremont 26. The host Panthers (2-0) raced out to a 23-11 first-quarter lead and never looked back in snagging an HOIC triumph. Eleven different LeRoy athletes turned in at least one point, led by Max Buckles’ 17 points and Nate Perry’s 11 points.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 57, Charleston 41. The visiting Bulldogs (1-1) dished out 22 assists as a group to fuel their Apollo Conference victory. Eli Warren’s 15 points, Blake Wolters’ 12 points and Braden Finch’s 10 points also helped the M-S cause.
➜ Ridgeview 64, Lexington 45. Reece Ramirez sank 19 points to help the host Mustangs (1-3) end an early skid and collect an HOIC win. Four other Ridgeview players hit double figures scoring: Mike Dowling (11 points), Cam Kelly (11), Zachary Cavinder (10) and Sean Nunamaker (10).
➜ Sullivan 56, Paris 51. Host Sullivan (1-0) trailed at the end of each of the first three quarters but rallied late to earn a nonconference victory. Ian Plank tallied 12 of his game-best 16 points in the fourth quarter, during which Sullivan outscored Paris 24-17. Alec Keller (12 points) and Leyton Ellis (10 points) also chipped in for Sullivan.
➜ Tuscola 80, Tri-County 32. Grant Hardwick compiled a 14-point, 12-rebound double-double for the visiting Warriors (4-0), who swarmed the Titans (0-2) in a nonconference game. Jalen Quinn finished one rebound shy of a double-double himself, accumulating 27 points and nine rebounds, while Cole Cunningham dropped 12 points for Tuscola. CJ Eakle’s team-leading nine points for Tri-County came entirely from three-point makes.
In girls’ basketball
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 63, Warrensburg-Latham 24. The host Knights (3-0) outscored their nonconference opponent 29-10 in the second quarter, ultimately cruising to victory as a result. Alexa Miller’s 17 points, five assists, five steals and four rebounds paced ALAH to go with Mackenzi Bowles’ 10 points, four rebounds and four blocked shots.
➜ Clinton 43, Maroa-Forsyth 32. Mallory Cyrulik blitzed her nonconference foe to the tune of 23 points as the host Maroons (3-0) continued an unblemished start. Kaitlyn Rauch chipped in 12 points to Clinton’s win.
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 46, Flanagan-Cornell 34. Skyler Funk turned in an 18-point performance for the host Falcons (1-1), who improved to .500 on the season via a Heart of Illinois Conference win. Funk tallied 11 of her points in the first half, and Ashley Hyatt generated seven of her 11 points in the same timespan for GCMS.
➜ Hoopeston Area 45, Champaign Central 41. Ali Watson produced 21 points — making all six of her attempts from the free-throw line — and 11 rebounds as the host Cornerjerkers (2-0) outlasted the Maroons (0-2) in a nonconference showdown. Hoopeston Area sank 16 of 22 free throws. Lexie Breymeyer made four of those attempts and finished with 11 points. Addy McLeod’s trio of three-pointers led her to a team-high 16 points for Central, which also received nine points from Abby Boland.
➜ Paris 50, Sullivan 39. A 2020 Class 2A regional final rematch once again went against Sullivan (2-1), which dropped a nonconference game on the road. Emily White’s game-best 14 points was powered by making three three-pointers, Alaina Moore contributed 11 points and Taylor Orris pulled in eight rebounds.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 47, Cissna Park 34. Baylee Cosgrove’s 14 points keyed the visiting Panthers (1-0) to a Sangamon Valley Conference triumph versus the Timberwolves (0-2). Losa Suaava’s nine points and Lorena Arnett’s eight points also helped PBL to the top. Cissna Park was led by Mikayla Knake’s 14 points and five rebounds, as well as seven points apiece from Addison Seggebruch and Kenadee Edelman.
➜ Tremont 62, LeRoy 31. Callie Warlow churned out 16 points for the Panthers (0-2), but nine different Turks scored at least two points to deal the hosts an HOIC loss. Tiffany Bargmann’s five points was LeRoy’s second-best scoring mark.
➜ Tuscola 55, Meridian 18. The visiting Warriors (3-0) held their Central Illinois Conference foe scoreless in the second quarter to cruise to victory. Brynn Tabeling (13 points), Marissa Russo (10 points, nine steals, five rebounds), Sophie Kremitzki (nine points, six rebounds) and Hope Dietrich (nine points, four assists) all proved integral for Tuscola.
➜ Watseka 46, Milford 45. The host Warriors (2-0) scored just two points in the fourth quarter but still fended off the Bearcats (2-1) in a nonconference game. Natalie Schroeder poured in 21 points — powered by five three-pointers — for Watseka. Teammate Kinzie Parsons also contributed with 12 points and five rebounds. Anna Hagan’s 13 points and Emmaleah Marshino’s 12 points paced Milford in defeat.
In boys’ swim and dive
➜ At Champaign. Aidan Williams won in three events to pace Champaign Central in a triangular win against Peoria and Peoria Manual at Unit 4 Pool. Central compiled 187 points, compared to 47 by Peoria and eight by Peoria Manual in the Maroons’ season opener. Williams took first place in the 100-yard backstroke (1 minute, 2.41 seconds) and was part of victorious 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays (1:58.72 and 1:53.17, respectively). Joel Powers-Ege also served on both of those relays. The Maroons also netted two individual wins apiece from Nolan Miller in the 200 individual medley (2:05.79) and 500 freestyle (4:57.94) and Josh Noa in the 50 freestyle (25.18) and 100 freestyle (1:00.66).
➜ At Normal. Urbana finished third in a three-team, Big 12 Conference meet, compiling 75 points. Normal West won with 151 points and Peoria Richwoods was second with 93 points. The Tigers’ lone event win came from Jackson Gilbert in diving (136.85). Willem Alleyne added a second-place showing in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 31.77 seconds), and Urbana’s 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays both finished runner-up with lineups of Zach Menard, Sam Birdsley, Noah Barkley and Alleyne.
COLIN LIKAS