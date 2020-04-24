JERRY LANE’s previous five Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond softball clubs have won two regional titles, and Lane was feeling good about his 2020 squad’s chances of more success. He spoke about that and more:
How did this year’s group stack up to your past teams?
The expectations were really high. Last year, we were in the sectional finals ... and even though we had four seniors that were starting for us last year, we had four incoming freshmen this year that I felt were far above what a lot of freshmen are at this point in time, just because of the travel experience they have had and the success they have had. Four returning seniors, two of them are starters, and so they were making a good base for our team. Our pitcher, Makenzie Brown, who is committed to Tulsa, she is only a junior this year. ... We had dropped down from Class 2A to Class 1A for the next two years, and sometimes that might play into your benefit a little bit whenever it comes tournament time. ... Of course, I know there’s a lot of great Class 1A schools out there, but we felt that ... instead of being one of the smallest 2A schools in the state, we were going to be toward the top of the 1A. We were the big fish in the pond now rather than the small fish.
What’s it been like to watch this program flourish in your time leading it?
I’ve had the time of my life. Of course, I retired a long time ago, so I just continued with the coaching. Whenever I had the opportunity over at Arthur to get back into it a little bit after leaving Sullivan, I jumped at it there. I probably wasn’t planning on staying as long as I have right now, but with the girls that have come through, every year I am just amazed at the dedication that these girls over at Arthur show. As far as the amount of work that they put in, the discipline that they have, the accountability that they have for everything they do has just been amazing. Some teams, in the past, you may have had one or two players who kind of are a little bit cancerous, I guess you might say, to where their attitudes may not be great. I don’t see that over at Arthur.
What’s it going to mean to you to get to work with your athletes again, whenever you’re able?
I’ll be just as excited as what they are. I know they can’t wait to get on the diamond. I’ve talked to a few of them, they play travel ball, and of course travel ball is one thing. But playing for your community and your high school is another thing. The excitement that they create with that — with their hometown people, with their school, their classmates that they go through school with — I know the excitement will be high.