A chat with seniors who had their spring sports seasons cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic. Today, Blue Ridge softball player KAITLYN BRADFORD.
How have you battled through the uncertainty and lack of a season since mid-March?
It’s been pretty sad. I’ve been playing softball since I was like 3 years old, so it’s pretty upsetting I can’t finish my senior year by playing it or seeing my friends. I just kind of do homework all the time. I’ll go outside, and if I’m at my dad’s, I have a batting cage there. I’ll hit in the batting cage or just play catch or something ... still try to play and stay active.
When you went from preparing for your first game to not able to do anything, how did you and your teammates handle that?
We were all pretty upset about it, and we all kind of talked about how we hoped that we could still play. But we were kind of confused on how we would even get to play because we weren’t going to be able to practice for a while. ... Coach (Chris) Roy, he tried to keep us up to date every time he found out something new.
What has it meant to represent Blue Ridge athletics for four years?
It’s meant a lot, and it’s been really nice because every year we’ve gotten better, and so I was really excited to play this year because we were playing some new teams that were more competitive. I think we were going to have a good year and we were going to go further than we normally do. It’s just been nice to see all the people come and go and watch us improve. It’s been really fun to play for Blue Ridge and be part of this whole thing. We’ve always had a really good team, and every year we just keep growing closer and closer.
What’s something you’ll remember most about your time with the softball program?
We all went to Peoria, and we were going to watch some softball game. When we went there, we realized the game was canceled. ... Only half of (our) team was there, but we didn’t really know what to do. So we just drove around, and we went and got some (Buffalo Wild Wings) and went to DICK’s Sporting Goods and hung out. That was actually really fun. It was some really good team bonding.