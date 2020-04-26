COREY PULLIN is in his second stint leading Danville softball, having overseen the program since 2013 after a run from 2001 through 2005. He spoke about how he’s seen the program change during his time around it:
What has been your reaction to how the softball season has been altered?
It’s different than anything, I think, any of us have been through. The initial disappointment in it of probably not getting to play, and then the uncertainty of how long it dragged out, and maybe still a little bit of uncertainty now. The IHSA kind of left it open with a statement that, possibly, if restrictions were lifted, that some games could possibly be played. At this point, I don’t think Danville ... (is) going to even allow participation. ... Tell (the athletes) to keep their heads up, but for the most part we just kind of let them deal with it because there wasn’t much to say or do. But most of them are still going to play at some point again, and it’s just kind of a setback of not getting a chance to play (this year).
How was your team looking in practices before the shutdown?
We were pretty excited going into it. We hadn’t really talked too much yet about team goals and stuff. ... We did know we had basically seven returning starters from last year’s team, and probably 10 to 12 of our top 15 coming back. ... We were really looking forward to it.
How have you seen Danville softball develop and change across your two tenures?
Over the last few years now ... they have more of a core group that really likes softball, and that’s kind of their main thing and they play a lot in the summer and they really work at it. I think that has helped. We’ve tried to play good competition ... no matter what the sizes of the schools are. There’s a lot of really good softball in central Illinois and Indiana.
Is there any one moment from your time running the program that you’d consider defining?
I do know that back in ... 2002 we actually won the regional. ... I remember we beat Champaign Centennial to win that regional. That was kind of neat.
When action resumes for your team, what will it mean to get to work with the athletes again?
We’re really looking forward to it. The other day, I finally got to get outside and walk a little bit. The weather was nice. I thought to myself, “Boy, this would be a really nice day to be at a softball field playing a softball game.” I know there’s a group of them that will be back, that really enjoy softball and work hard at it.