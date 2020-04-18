FISHER — Sidney Hood played alongside at least one exemplary older teammate in each of her first three seasons with Fisher softball.
Brittney Enos, Becca Clanton and Sydney Eichelberger all were on opponents’ scouting reports for various reasons.
But so was Hood.
In her senior season of 2020, that especially would’ve been true. Coach Ken Ingold’s latest group of Bunnies is a young one, boasting 10 freshmen.
That meant three-year varsity shortstop Hood, as one of a trio seniors, would be the clear-cut choice to guide Fisher through its next chapter.
“I’ve always thought about senior year softball — overall senior year,” Hood said. “It’s supposed to be a really memorable year. There’s a lot of questions going through my mind, and it’s hard to explain how I feel.”
Hood’s senior campaign is turning out to be memorable for a very different reason, with the coronavirus pandemic keeping her and other prep athletes across the state out of their respective sports.
Friday’s announcement from Gov. J.B. Pritzker in which he shut down all in-school learning across the state for the remainder of the academic year didn’t offer Hood any sort of optimism for the future, either.
The IHSA’s Board of Directors is set to meet Tuesday to make a final call on the fate of spring sports in 2020.
“Softball’s probably my favorite sport, so it’s definitely a lot harder than what I thought it was going to be,” Hood said. “(Pritzker’s announcement) makes me think we’re not really going to have a softball season, so it’s difficult.”
Especially so because Hood plans to be done with competitive athletics once she graduates high school, choosing to begin work towards a nursing career. A strong golfer, basketball player and softball player throughout her time with the Bunnies, Hood was a News-Gazette All-Area softball special mention pick as a junior and most recently received All-Area girls’ hoops second-team honors for her senior performance.
Hood’s 2019-2020 hardwood accomplishments actually mean a little more to her these days, knowing softball may not work out as expected.
“It was a really big year for me with breaking the all-time three-point record and getting my 1,000th point,” Hood said, “and, also, our team won the travel trophy for the (Heart of Illinois Conference) for the first time in school history.
“It really helped having those moments, especially now not getting softball.”
Ingold also is Hood’s grandfather, so he’s always been well aware this spring would be Hood’s last on the diamond.
“Hopefully we can still golf together once in a while,” Ingold said. “That’s going to be really, really tough thinking that that sectional game that we lost against Villa Grove last year, the 3-2 loss, that (could) be her last game. That’s really, really sad.”
Past results such as that, paired with Hood being a senior, meant there was a little extra oomph behind all of Hood’s sports-related actions this school year.
“I saw that in basketball, too,” Ingold said. “I thought that was the way it was going to be. We were going to be really young this year (in softball), and so I actually think Sidney was really kind of looking forward to working with the younger girls.”
Hood said she saw tremendous growth in her younger teammates merely from the first day of practice before the season was suspended.
“I really wish I would’ve had that opportunity to be the senior leader on the team,” Hood said. “I just wanted to be a role model for the freshmen and underclassmen going to work their way up.”
Hood played the part even before her senior stint. She constantly was a steady defender at shortstop and hit .389 with 17 RBI while earning five pitching wins as a junior.
Ingold was adding a wrinkle to Hood’s final stretch, though, in the form of shifting her to third base. That was to allow freshman Kallie Evans the chance to plant her roots at shortstop.
“I was excited to move to third because in travel ball I played third base,” Hood said. “That was my position.”
Right now, Hood likely would accept time at all nine on-field positions if it meant getting to suit up for another game.
“I want to see her out there on the field,” Ingold said, “even if it’s just one more time.”