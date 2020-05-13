A chat with seniors who had their spring sports seasons cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic. Today, Georgetown-Ridge Farm softball player TAYLOR STAL.
How was the team looking before the season got held up?
We only had a couple practices, but they were fun and we were all getting along. I was just super excited to get back on the field because I’ve been hitting with my hitting coach for a long time, so I was excited to see what I could do with hitting again.
How have you dealt with the loss of a traditional senior softball season?
At first we were all like, “Oh, a little break, super exciting,” because it was over spring break and everyone wants to do something over spring break. But then it came to not being able to play at all, and it just really bummed us all out. I didn’t get to have my final season, so that was really sad.
What has it meant to you to be part of Georgetown-Ridge Farm softball?
I had a great time at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School. I probably would do it all over again and just change my senior year, but I really had a great time and I loved it.
Is there one moment from your time with the team that you’ll most remember?
There’s so many memories. I can’t even pinpoint one. Just all the memories, being able to play with all the people I did over all four years, just was really fun.
What’s next for you after high school?
I’m going to college at Danville Area Community College and playing softball there. ... Coach Kelley (Cervantes) messaged me and asked me if I was interested in playing, and I told her I was.
What does it mean to have the chance to play college softball?
I was super excited because I wasn’t sure I was going to go play, but I wanted to. ... It was a really good opportunity just to continue playing.