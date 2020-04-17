GIBSON CITY — For Emily Clinton, it’s volleyball, basketball and softball.
For Lauren Leonard, it’s cheerleading across two seasons, followed by softball.
And for Cade Elliott, it’s football, basketball and baseball.
These are the Class of 2020 Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley seniors who can call themselves three-sport athletes.
Each member of the trio also will be finished with the competitive side of their ventures once they graduate later this year.
Clinton will begin her nursing studies at Indiana State.
Leonard is headed to the University of Illinois, both to study food science and nutrition and join the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps.
And Elliott is attending Illinois State to focus on agricultural business.
It’s what makes it all the more difficult that these three may not have senior spring sports campaigns with the Falcons as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
“At first, when I found out ... I was in full denial,” Clinton said. “I was like, ‘This can’t be happening. Why now out of all years? It’s my senior year.’ So I was really heartbroken. I still am now.”
Clinton and Leonard helped last year’s GCMS softball team to the program’s first regional championship since 2014. With Southern Illinois signee Madi Eberle leading this season’s Falcons — who boast seven seniors — in the pitching circle and batter’s box, lofty goals remained in place.
There was the added variable of nice weather — a rarity in March — leading up to IHSA officials postponing all spring activities last month.
“We had never played those first couple of games because it was always rained out,” Clinton said. “Being outside for the first time ever for the first week of practice was an awesome feeling, so it was so weird not being able to go out there again and play my favorite sport with my team.”
Clinton began softball in eighth grade, while Leonard’s tenure in the sport dates back to elementary school. Softball rapidly became Leonard’s favorite exercise as well — something she considered “an honor” to play at GCMS.
“As a little girl, I always looked up to the high school softball players,” Leonard said. “So to actually be a high school softball player now is really pretty cool.”
When Leonard isn’t on the diamond, she’s on a football or basketball sideline offering her cheer expertise. Partaking in cheer, Leonard believes, gives her a boost when she dons a jersey and spikes.
“Cheer has definitely helped me to build up my strength,” Leonard said. “I’m a base, which means I’m at the bottom of most stunts. So I’ve gained a lot of physical strength from that.
“And then also mental strength. It takes courage to go out on the floor and do cheers, so I’ve definitely been able to build my confidence.”
Which is a more nerve-racking experience: rushing out into the middle of a playing surface to perform for hundreds of fans, or stepping up to the plate in a key hitting spot?
“Honestly, I would have to say cheer,” Leonard said, “because, when you’re stunting, you are responsible for someone else. Someone else is going up into the air, and you don’t want them to fall. And there’s so many people watching you. It’s more of a high-pressure situation.”
Clinton has upped the intensity in her Falcons softball career by learning a unique skill.
A right-handed hitter, Clinton has spent a large portion of her prep tenure adapting to swinging the bat left-handed.
GCMS coach Kara Smith wants to utilize Clinton’s speed. Being a left-handed slapper helps Clinton take advantage of that speed when she’s in the box.
“I never batted right-handed last year. I only batted left-handed,” Clinton said. “I still work on it now, just for the hope of (getting to use it this year). But I definitely love it.
“It’s really fun. It’s interesting. It’s helped me work harder, because I know there’s always something to improve on when it comes to hitting on the new side of the plate.”
As with Leonard in softball, Elliott has played baseball since a young age. Elliott also has been involved in football and basketball since elementary school.
Through these sports, he’s been thrown into unique situations.
Such as in park league basketball as a sixth-grader, when he got bumped up to a seventh-grade team because there was no sixth-grade outfit to speak of.
And such as in third grade, when he was ready to hit the football field for the first time.
“If you have too many players, they pull your name out of a hat, and if they pull it, you can’t play,” Elliott said, “and I got pulled my first year. So I started football in fourth grade.”
In a sense, that’s like missing out on a season of baseball, as Elliott has in 2020.Of course, he had several more years of athletics to fall back on in third grade.
That opportunity no longer exists for Elliott.
“I’m always looking forward to baseball season,” said Elliott, who was part of GCMS football’s 2017 and 2018 Class 2A state champion teams, as well as the 2019 Falcons boys’ basketball unit that took third in 2A. “It’s always been a really fun, laid-back, chill season, and so it sucks that we’re not able to play this year.
“I mean, hopefully we can play this year, maybe. It’s not looking super promising.”
Last season’s GCMS baseball squad earned a No. 1 sub-sectional seed in the 2A postseason before dropping a one-run regional final to Bloomington Central Catholic.
“I had high expectations for this (year’s) team,” Elliott said. “We came off a pretty decent year last year. ... I think we could’ve made a pretty good run (this season).”
Even if Falcons baseball and softball can’t get going this spring, kids like Clinton, Leonard and Elliott at least know they weren’t completely shut out from senior-year athletics.
“That would’ve been definitely a lot more disappointing (if this happened in the fall),” Leonard said. “We’re still fortunate to have those two seasons.”