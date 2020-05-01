DARREN MARTIN was entering his fifth season overseeing Hoopeston Area softball, initially joining the staff as a volunteer assistant while daughter Riley — a 2015 grad — was playing. Martin explained how his girls are handling this time:
How have you reacted to the way this season has fallen apart?
It was really quite a shock. We were in full bore going with practice. I was surprised when this all came about, that this was going to take place. I kind of talked to the girls and told them, ‘This may be a short-term thing.’ Now we know it’s turned into a long-term thing. My four seniors, two of them immediately broke into tears, were upset about the whole issue. As far as trying to tell them that this is a thing, in life you get thrown curveballs and this is one of those curveballs you’ve got to learn to adjust to and hopefully we can get back on the field. But obviously that’s not taking place. ... It’s pretty difficult. I didn’t really know what to say (to the girls), to tell you the truth. I was as shocked as they were, really. We were anticipating having a good season this year. All four of my seniors would’ve been starters and contributed to the team. As far as trying to help them adjust to it, I didn’t really get to speak to them a whole lot after the announcement due to the fact I’m not really in the school. We communicated through text messaging and that type of thing. After it was announced, our communication was ceased.
What has the head coaching experience been like for you?
It’s been an enjoyment. It’s something that I’ve always had a passion for, playing sports growing up. And then I played slow-pitch softball in numerous leagues around the Champaign area. So then to have the opportunity to coach was something that I really hadn’t foreseen. When I was asked to do so, I was kind of shocked about the whole thing. But I went ahead and ran with it. As far as the four seniors I have now, they have adapted to my coaching style and they knew what I wanted.
What was your outlook for this 2020 softball group?
The sad thing (with the season ending) is, this year we’ve had more kids show up for open gyms than any other year that I’ve been here. When I started coaching, they had some open gyms but they were primarily just for pitchers and catchers. I’ve been pushing more toward that, to get kids involved and started earlier and coming into the gym and working. Previous years, we would have five or six kids that would show up and it wouldn’t be the same kids. You might have two or three that would be consistent. Now, this year, we would have anywhere from 11 to 17. Our roster this year was at 22 kids. We had like nine or 10 kids that consistently were coming. We were really looking forward to this season. Last year we had one of the best records we’ve had in years.