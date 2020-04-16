A chat with seniors who are holding out hope that their final prep seasons can happen in some form or fashion. Today, LeRoy softball player CHARLY WARLOW.
As part of a seven-member senior softball class, what has it been like not having a 2020 season?
It’s definitely been different. At the beginning of the year, we started out really strong. We had two really great weeks of practice. Then after, we went on spring break, and then we came back and we realized we weren’t going to have our normal season. We have kind of been doing our own things, practicing every day. ... Our coach set up this Olympic games thing. It’s kind of a virtual thing. We did it by class, each competing against each other. ... Our coach would send out a couple activities to do — hitting, throwing, do an ab workout. So we did those, and then you submit your photos to our coach, and every time you’re submitting photos you get a point for your team. ... The juniors beat the seniors by one point.
How did that event help the team, especially while not being able to conduct in-person activities?
It was a great way for us to connect as a team even though we weren’t together. Our coach posted all of our photos on Twitter at the end ... so we got to see what our classmates were doing. On the last day, we did a uniform competition. We got together with our classmates virtually and had to try on our different uniforms. It was a different way for us to connect together.
How are you mentally preparing for the possibility of returning to the diamond?
Just envisioning playing again and just every day thinking about softball and hoping we get to step on the field again as a senior class.
What will you remember most about your time with LeRoy softball?
The camaraderie we have as a team. Being able to play for LeRoy has given me a group of friends and coaches and people I can rely on.