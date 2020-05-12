FITHIAN — Ask Aubrey Wells what softball positions she’s played and one may need to take a break in the middle of her answer.
The Oakwood senior started as a pitcher in a youth recreational league.
Well, “a pitcher” might not be the right phrase. Wells was “the pitcher.”
“It was a couple years,” Wells said. “We just never really had a second pitcher, and so I just pitched.”
How often?
“Like five, six, seven games a weekend,” Wells said. “Even though it destroyed my arm, I loved it so much.”
Once Aubrey got to high school, her shoulder didn’t permit pitching to follow.
So she found a new position.
In all of the other positions.
“I’ve played just about every outfield spot at least for an inning or two,” Wells began. “I had to play first (base) at an end-of-the-season playoff game. ... First time I’d ever played first in my life was at a playoff game. Kind of scary.
“And then I played a lot of second when I was a sophomore. ... I might’ve played a little bit of JV shortstop, but I really haven’t played shortstop a lot. Third base I played my sophomore and junior year a lot.”
But it’s probably the only spot left unmentioned that shows just what sort of team player Wells is.
“We lost our catcher after my sophomore year,” Wells said, “and nobody wanted to catch. I had never caught before, but I was just like, ‘I’ll do it if you need a catcher.’
“And so I did that for about a year and a half and hated it, but we needed a catcher so that’s what I did.”
At the heart of Wells’ athletic ventures, which span across basketball, cross-country and cheerleading as well, is the willingness to do whatever is necessary for her squad to succeed.
She was prepared to play that role again in her last run with the Oakwood softball team. Wells anticipated taking over the starting shortstop spot from Kylie Neuman, who recorded the area’s sixth-best batting average as a senior in 2019.
Instead, Wells and her Oakwood pals won’t get the chance to try anything new with the IHSA’s spring sports state series canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was hoping to be part of just the start of a good thing coming out of Oakwood,” Wells said. “We could’ve made it far with determination and love for the sport that our team had.”
The 5-foot-5 Wells didn’t have an entirely ideal senior athletic campaign even before a pandemic concluded her last prep softball season before it really began.
Wells suffered from shin splits and missed a majority of her final cross-country stint.
Not all of it, though.
“For the county (and) conference (meets), we needed a sixth runner to be able to compete as a team,” Wells said, “so I just came back for those meets to help our team.”
Wells recovered from the injury to aid Comets girls’ basketball in a 23-win season.
All that remained was softball, with Wells aiming to attend Danville Area Community College in the fall and not suit up in any sports for the Jaguars.
Oakwood was in an interesting spot, with first-year coach Mike Glosser at the helm.
“He actually brought his sister, who was in (Division I) softball, and she knew her stuff,” said Wells, referencing former Murray State athlete Megan Glosser. “It’s the beginning of something really good for Oakwood softball ... Whatever success we did have (this season), it would’ve just been built on top of in the coming years.”
Wells has seen Comets softball’s evolution up close during her entire high school career.
An occasional starter in the first half of her freshman year, Wells was starting full-time by the time her ninth-grade campaign wrapped up.
Even though Oakwood wasn’t constantly winning with Wells in the fold — amassing a 37-48 record in that stretch — Wells enjoyed various aspects of being involved.
“The class above me, I spent a lot of time with those seniors,” Wells said. “I really looked up to them on the softball field. Just the pride that they carried when they were on the softball field, that’s what I really wanted to do.”
And the Comets were working from a high point in 2019.
After being 10-runned by eventual sectional semifinalist Unity during the regular season, Oakwood played the Rockets within five runs during a season-ending regional semifinal.“Even though we lost, I was still proud of our team for coming as far as we did,” Wells said. “I really had hope for the future. It really sucks that we didn’t get to keep going, but I think they’re going to do great things in the future.”
Barring one or two summertime games that could be permitted by the IHSA, that future won’t include Wells in Oakwood colors.
Glosser and his 2021 roster no doubt will miss the team-first mentality Wells brought to the table.
Wells thanks her parents for instilling that within her.
“We’ve always been a competitive family, and we always want to win,” Wells said. “We want to learn in the process, but we want to win, so if doing something I don’t like is what has to happen, then that’s what has to be done.”