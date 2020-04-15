A chat with seniors who are holding out hope that their final prep seasons can happen in some form or fashion. Today, Paxton-Buckley-Loda softball player SINDRA GERDES.
What was your initial reaction to the softball season being postponed?
I always dreamed about the senior season. It’s going to be the greatest time since it’s your final experiences, and spring is the last time you’ll get to play with these people. And I was kind of just taken aback because I knew that the virus was getting worse and spreading more rapidly, but I never thought it would take so much out of the season.
What was your outlook on the 2020 PBL softball team?
Last year we came very, very close to beating state-ranked Dwight. My freshman year we won three games and had about 11 players on the team. ... We slowly but surely got to the point where we were so comfortable playing with each other. It was so easy, and it felt right. And this year, we knew it was going to be our year.
What would it mean, at this point, to play some sort of senior season?
I actually don’t know. I’ve kind of accepted the fact that this is how it’s going to be. After the first delay until April 7, I don’t think we’re going to have a handle on anything until August. ... But if we get to play, that will be amazing. It’ll be shocking and a great surprise.
On the flip side, if you aren’t able to play softball this season, what’ll be your defining memory of playing for PBL?
We went through the losses together. We knew what it felt like to have no chance at all. Then going from the low point to the high point with each other no matter what. ... We’re all together. We talk it out. We figure it out. We do things together. But the family aspect of our team is unreal, and the growth we’ve gone through together.