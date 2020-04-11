Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Rantoul's head coach Travis Flesner in a Class 2A Regional quarterfinal at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Monday, May 20, 2019.Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette ° Rantoul's head coach Travis Flesner in a Class 2A Regional quarterfinal at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Monday, May 20, 2019.