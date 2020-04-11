Rantoul softball coach TRAVIS FLESNER — also the school’s athletic director — chats about the 15 years he’s spent overseeing the Eagles on the diamond, and how he’s changed as a coach:
What was your team outlook prior to the season’s postponement?
We had three seniors that they’re going on their fourth year as varsity starters. They were very geared-up for this year. ... I felt that we had a good chance to compete for another regional championship this year. ... I’m still just hopeful that we can get back to some sort of getting kids together at some level. And whether it’s just playing one week of regular season, then going into the postseason, at least give those kids an opportunity to play something and at least be able to showcase all the work they’ve put in for the last three years.
Take me through the progression of your program and yourself as a coach in these 15 years.
There’s no words to describe it. I just continue to think about when I went into coaching originally ... (and) so much has changed over that time. It’s not about championships. It’s not even about winning that game. My goal every year, and I tell the girls before the season, is I want you to work harder than your opponents each and every day so by the end of the year you’ve improved more than they have. ... Over the last six to seven years, I feel more accomplished that that’s actually occurred. I feel like I see some better success as these girls graduate, that they’re much better people.
What would it mean to your team to be able to get back on the diamond in 2020?
If we get that opportunity to get out there and play again, I already know the exact question I’m going to ask them when they get out there. If we get to be in that dugout again and start a practice, I’m just going to ask them, “What do you want out of this season?” And if they say, “We want the opportunity to get to the best we possibly can,” it’s like, “Then are you willing to practice for three hours a day to make that happen?” Because there will be so many little things we have to cover. ... We would break down situations into each and every practice for 20, 25 minutes, and now it’s like, we have to put two or three of those in every day. And I hope their answer is, “Yes, Coach, we’ll practice for three hours a day to make sure we get all the knowledge and skills we need to go into the postseason. Whatever it takes.”