Area high schools’ senior athletes were looking forward to having their names printed in The News-Gazette next to their various achievements. They’re now on hold until May 1 at the earliest as Illinois residents try to curb spread of the coronavirus. Today, we take a look at all of Rantoul’s senior spring sport athletes:
NAME SPORT
Jaden Adkins Boys’ track and field
Mauricio Baltazar Boys’ track and field
Lance Cloninger Boys’ track and field
Casey Dillman Baseball
Noeloni Franklin Girls’ track and field
Jonathan Gossett Boys’ track and field
Dillion Harper Boys’ track and field
Jerry Harper Boys’ track and field
Bart Hernandez Boys’ track and field
Vincent Loosa Boys’ track and field
Raj Patel Boys’ track and field
Eli Remington Baseball
Nolan Riddle Baseball
Jenna Sanford Softball
Lexi Sherrick Softball
Madisyn Walton Softball
MyeJoi Williams Girls’ track and field
Luke Zech Boys’ track and field