Area high schools’ senior athletes were looking forward to having their names printed in The News-Gazette next to their various achievements. They’re now on hold until May 1 at the earliest as Illinois residents try to curb spread of the coronavirus. Today, we take a look at all of Rantoul’s senior spring sport athletes:

NAME SPORT

Jaden Adkins Boys’ track and field

Mauricio Baltazar Boys’ track and field

Lance Cloninger Boys’ track and field

Casey Dillman Baseball

Noeloni Franklin Girls’ track and field

Jonathan Gossett Boys’ track and field

Dillion Harper Boys’ track and field

Jerry Harper Boys’ track and field

Bart Hernandez Boys’ track and field

Vincent Loosa Boys’ track and field

Raj Patel Boys’ track and field

Eli Remington Baseball

Nolan Riddle Baseball

Jenna Sanford Softball

Lexi Sherrick Softball

Madisyn Walton Softball

MyeJoi Williams Girls’ track and field

Luke Zech Boys’ track and field

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Prep Sports Coordinator

