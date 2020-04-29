Area high schools’ senior athletes were looking forward to having their names printed in The News-Gazette next to their various achievements this spring. Their seasons are now canceled, though, as Illinois residents try to curb spread of the coronavirus. Today, we take a look at all of Salt Fork’s senior spring sport athletes:
NAME SPORT
Logan Appelman Boys’ track and field
Kieler Bennett Baseball
Baylee Birge Softball
Owen Carder Boys’ track and field
Kayleigh Davis Softball
Dawson Dodd Baseball
Kobe Hinkle Boys’ track and field
Kaleb Hurt Baseball
Clayton Jarling Boys’ track and field
Jacob McGee Boys’ track and field
Andy Musson Baseball
Jackson Nargelenas Boys’ track and field
Samuel Pratt Boys’ track and field
Payton Taylor Boys’ track and field
Ryen Weiser Boys’ track and field
Josh Weller Baseball