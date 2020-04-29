Listen to this article

Area high schools’ senior athletes were looking forward to having their names printed in The News-Gazette next to their various achievements this spring. Their seasons are now canceled, though, as Illinois residents try to curb spread of the coronavirus. Today, we take a look at all of Salt Fork’s senior spring sport athletes:

NAME SPORT

Logan Appelman Boys’ track and field

Kieler Bennett Baseball

Baylee Birge Softball

Owen Carder Boys’ track and field

Kayleigh Davis Softball

Dawson Dodd Baseball

Kobe Hinkle Boys’ track and field

Kaleb Hurt Baseball

Clayton Jarling Boys’ track and field

Jacob McGee Boys’ track and field

Andy Musson Baseball

Jackson Nargelenas Boys’ track and field

Samuel Pratt Boys’ track and field

Payton Taylor Boys’ track and field

Ryen Weiser Boys’ track and field

Josh Weller Baseball

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Prep Sports Coordinator

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).