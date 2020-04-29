A chat with seniors who had their spring sports seasons cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic. Today, Salt Fork softball player KAYLEIGH DAVIS.
How were you and your teammates feeling heading into the season, especially after making a sectional final last year?
We were really excited. We lost a lot of seniors last year and we had a young group, and we wanted to see how well they would do since they’re really young.
How difficult was it to have your opportunity as a senior leader wiped out?
I remember being a freshman, and I always wanted to be a leader. And then finally whenever I got to be a senior and it was taken away, it was really upsetting that I couldn’t do that for (the current underclassmen).
What were conversations like among the team as the season kept getting pushed back?
From whenever it got postponed we were all ... kind of doubtful but still hopeful. We kind of were prepared for the worst, and we just went with it. ... All the younger girls were upset that they didn’t get to play with (myself and senior Baylee Birge) this year.
You were part of a super-sectional girls’ basketball run earlier this school year. Did that take some of the sting out of losing your last softball season?
I was still upset I couldn’t play softball my last year, but basketball is my favorite sport. So doing as good as we did, I was pretty content with this whole thing going on. It stinks to not play. Obviously, I’m still upset. But it does help take a little bit away.
Is there any one moment from your time with the Salt Fork softball program that you can highlight as a favorite or one that stands out?
We’ve had so many cool things happen on this team. It’s hard to even pick one. Probably the St. Joe game (last season). ... We beat St. Joe and it was like 6-0 or something like that. That’s one of the things that I remember.