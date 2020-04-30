ERIC CRIST’s first school year as Schlarman athletic director also would’ve been his first as the Hilltoppers’ softball coach — and as a leader in that sport at any level. Crist chatted about why he made the call to helm that program in 2020:
How did you wind up as the high school softball coach this season?
It actually started back in the fall, because we have junior high softball as well. The biggest thing was I just kind of threw myself into it, to be honest. We had a couple people that were interested in the job, and they definitely were qualified by all means. But I think the biggest thing for us was we had to be kind of careful with the numbers we had, just because we didn’t have a lot of girls. The principal (Mark Janesky) and I took on the role as the junior high coaches, then kind of just transitioned into the high school role because the (high school) girls were very interested in us. They had confidence in us to do it. ... I would say the other thing too is the fact that I’ve always had an interest in coaching. ... I grew up in Tuscola, and so I was a multi-sport athlete. And so it was easy to pick up for me. I’d say that’s how I really got into it.
Not getting to have a season after eventually figuring out the coaching situation had to be pretty tough.
It was very tough. ... The 12 girls that we had, they were phenomenal. We only had one senior, and I believe we had three juniors. And so then the rest were all freshmen and sophomores, so we were going to be young. But of course you know how every team goes through their waves of experience and inexperience. Our freshmen that we had, some were new to the game, some have played travel ball and some have played growing up. So we had a wide range of experience, which was honestly pretty unique. I think we would’ve been pretty talented. We would’ve been competitive. ... To me, that was very exciting. And the girls, they made it fun. I enjoyed sticking around after school for practices. I know that sounds kind of crazy because, obviously, it’s almost kind of a dead period for athletic directors. Being able to go home when school ends maybe sounded nice at times, but I honestly enjoyed sticking around and practicing with the girls all the way up til 6 o’clock.
As the athletic director of a very small school, how do you try to make sure as many kids as possible get the athletic opportunities they want?
It is a challenge because we offer a lot of different sports. We actually were going to pick up a tennis program this spring because we had so much interest in the boys’ side. I think from my aspect is, I’m more than willing to give the kids any opportunity we can give them as long as the numbers work out. And I think it starts really on my end and just the aspect of I have to be enthused. I have to be excited about it.