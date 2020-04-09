ST. JOSEPH — Hannah Dukeman didn’t play in any girls’ basketball games for St. Joseph-Ogden this past November. Nor any last December.
She nearly went through January 2020 the same way. Medical clearance for a Jan. 29 home game with Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin — on SJ-O’s senior night — prevented her from missing three different months worth of prep hoops. Dukeman still was sidelined for a majority of her senior season on the hardwood, making sure she recovered from right wrist surgery in time for her last go-round with the Spartans softball program.
“I don’t want to say I’m used to (sitting out),” Dukeman said, “but I don’t want to work myself up too much if it’s not going to happen. I’ll try to patiently wait.”
Dukeman was required to adopt that mindset when the coronavirus pandemic caused the IHSA to postpone all spring sports activities, a decision that currently is scheduled to last through the end of April.
The Ball State softball signee and senior SJ-O teammate Bailey Dowling, an Alabama signee, were readying for beginning their last dance with SJ-O softball and trying to get the program back to the heights of its Class 2A state runner-up finish in 2017 when both were freshmen.
These days, however, the reigning three-time News-Gazette All-Area first-team selections can’t even lead fellow SJ-O players in a simple group workout.
“It was definitely kind of abrupt,” Dukeman said. “The four seniors had been talking together about it with our coach ... (thinking) we’re going to keep practicing.
“A few days later, there was no more practice. It was a shock.”
Dukeman served as the Spartans’ full-time catcher and clean-up hitter behind Dowling in 2019, the first-ever SJ-O softball season not overseen by Randy Wolken. It resulted in the 5-foot-7 Dukeman helping the Spartans to 22 wins — including an 11-0 start — while hitting .543 with 13 home runs and 50 RBI as SJ-O won its 11th straight regional title.
Who knows what sort of statistics Dukeman would be putting up right now, with SJ-O’s athletes more locked into second-year coach Larry Sparks’ game plan.
“It’s more frustrating than anything,” Dukeman said. “Out of all the years, it decided to happen now — which is our senior year. ... It’s a curveball.”
Perhaps the one upside for Dukeman — especially if the IHSA’s May 1 timeline holds — is that her wrist can be even better off with the extra time out of competitive action.
Early-season play in Illinois is fraught with chilly conditions. It wouldn’t have suited Dukeman’s surgically-repaired wrist all that well.
“Open gyms were very slow (at first),” Dukeman said. “I took my time to make sure I could do the fundamental parts. Once practice started, I kind of went for it. It was better than I thought.
“Cold weather, that’d be the only difficulty. I was going to try and heat it if possible, to loosen it up before games.”
Recent forecasts have made that point irrelevant. Now, it’s a matter of actually getting on the diamond.
“My dad and I go hit when we have the chance to,” Dukeman said. “On top of that — not even just softball — (I work on) agility strength. ... Trying to keep myself busy.”
There’s also the added uncertainty associated with current Ball State softball players receiving an extra year of eligibility from the Division I Council last week.
“My recruiting class is larger compared to some,” Dukeman said. “It’s possible playing time’s obviously going to be a lot different.”
Which makes Dukeman even more desirous, one final time, to don the SJ-O maroon, white and Columbia blue in a softball capacity.
“It’ll definitely be a pretty good feeling just to be out on the field at all, no matter who it’s with,” Dukeman said. “We have a lot of potential this year as a team. The freshmen coming up have shown good skill at practices and open gyms. ... The group we have is special. It’d definitely be a bummer if we didn’t have the chance show that.”