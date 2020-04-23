SAM HAWKINS’ four kids all attended Shiloh High School, and he continued his connection by agreeing to take over the Tri-County softball program — of which Shiloh is part — prior to this season. The retiree spoke about his choice and more:
How did you wind up in charge of this team?
I’m retired from work (for 45 years at Allerton Supply Company), and my wife’s the unit secretary over (at Shiloh). There was talk they needed help with the junior high basketball team assistant coach, and so she got me involved in that. And then I went over and talked with (Shiloh superintendent) Allen Hall, who I’ve known for a long time ... and (he) asked me if I’d be interested in the girls’ softball team. Which, I didn’t know if I really was or not. But after doing the boys’ junior high, it was something to do, and I’ve always coached my kids in sports when they were young. I thought, “Well, I hate to see them not have a team,” and it didn’t seem like anybody was coming forward. I talked to a girl that was teaching over (at Shiloh Elementary), Lauren Moses ... and asked if she would help if I would do it, and she said, “Yeah.” She didn’t want to be the head coach, but she’d help. ... So then I applied for it.
How were things coming along in the weeks of practice before IHSA activities were shut down?
Being new, I still haven’t got all the girls’ names right. I’d have to ask them. Wait and get uniforms on and then I can call them, “Hey, 25,” “Hey 13.” I knew the Cailynne Phillips girl because she played on the basketball team. ... I was really looking forward to her having a good senior year. Catherine Shick, she was a senior. And then I had two foreign exchange students (Laura Tonn and Klara Zajictiova) that were seniors, but unfortunately we didn’t get to play. ... I told the girls, “We’ll try to be competitive. I’ll try to teach you something. But winning’s not going to be everything.” ... Hopefully they’ll have some fun and learn something and we’ll have a team, and then maybe later on we can build something up. I know the eighth-grade class coming up has a lot of athletes in it, so I’m hoping I can get some of them next year. And there’s some really good underclassmen playing this year.
How nice will it be to get back on the diamond and further work with these athletes?
That’s what I’m looking forward (to), and seeing how they progress over the start of the season. (Freshman) Camille Clifton, she’s from Oakland, and she looked really good. She’s an outfielder. She probably would’ve been my center fielder. ... If I could get a good group coming up out of this eighth-grade class, I think they could be competitive. And that’s what you want to be — you want to be competitive. ... The girls would’ve had fun. I know the last day that we were together, I took them out for pizza. And the thing I told them (was), “It’s a strange time. I have never seen anything like this. Don’t let it get you down.”