LENNY SEMENTI has helmed Tuscola softball for nearly 20 years, starting in 2001 and overseeing nine regional titles and a fourth-place finish in Class 1A in 2012. Sementi spoke about the program’s growth during his time and much more:
How was the team looking before the season got held up?
We were extremely young. But we had three solid pitchers, including (junior Kaitlyn) Reifsteck, so we were pretty excited about that. And then the first week (of practice), it wasn’t so great. We were on and off. ... The second week, we started getting after it and getting on them. I kind of knew what was coming down the line. My assistant (Toby Ring) knows a doctor back east, and my daughter was dealing with some U of I things with the administration and the engineering department. I kind of knew that a shutdown was coming. And so that last practice, I came out and I told my assistant coach, I said, “Hey, Tobe, we’re going to go out there and scrimmage the whole time. Might be the last time some of these girls get to play softball.” He threw, and, man, I’ll tell you what, we came together. We were solid. It was kind of exciting to see, with hopes that we would get restarted.
What has it been like to lead this team from an 8-18 record in your first season to now?
I didn’t expect to do it for more than a year or two. Just enjoyed being around the girls and watching them grow, and then the program just kind of took care of itself. We beefed up the schedule about 2006. We had a pitcher named Kelsi Hoey who was an all-stater, and we beefed up the schedule just so she could see people. Man, from there we kind of took off, and since then, the girls take care of it all.
How exciting will it be to return to the diamond?
Going into the (2020) season we had 16 ranked teams, I think, on the schedule. We beefed it up so much. We were going to face (Madi) Eberle (from Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley) and the girl from Casey and the girl from Trico and the girl from Meridian. They’re all senior pitchers. ... And so everybody’s losing a bunch, and we have all three pitchers coming back and probably the top five kids out of our order. So, pretty excited about that.