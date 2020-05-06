ANDREA MORGAN was gearing up for a fourth and final season overseeing Westville softball — on her way out for a job at the University of Illinois — before the COVID-19 pandemic ended that preparation. She spoke about that and more:
How was the team looking before the season got held up?
My assistant coach and I reflected on that on the last day we were allowed to practice, and we both agreed that was the best two weeks of season that we had seen in a while. We have a really great mixture of talented underclassmen and then seasoned veterans, the upperclassmen. We were really, really looking forward to this year.
How did the season’s cancelation affect you and the team?
We have a really, really good group of athletes. They take everything in stride. I think they were most disappointed because we were told on Friday, during school day, that a lot of our games were going to be canceled for March. Our first game was supposed to be that Monday, so that really bummed the girls out. And then at the end of practice Friday we were told, “Hey, the kids are not coming to school for the next two weeks.” And, as you know, two weeks turned into two months. We talk about just rolling, doing what you can, control what you can. That’s a big aspect of softball. You can’t control the other team. You can’t control umpires. You can’t control coaches or parents or fans or anybody. But you can control yourself. So I think having that mindset is a good thing in a time like this.
How have you tried to help the girls through this time?
We talked about the little things, little memories, like the yearbook. We didn’t get to do a team photo, so all the girls — luckily, we handed out jerseys before this all happened ... so we talked with the girls, we’re going to do a collage thing for the yearbook and take pictures in their uniform at home. They email it in. Seniors, we wanted pictures of them when they were younger playing ball as well, to try and think of fun, creative ways to have that team feeling of, hey, we’re doing something together.
How difficult is it not getting that final season with this group?
It’s pretty sad. I was really looking forward to one last spring, and it is what it is. You can’t control it. But definitely excited for what this program is going to do the next four to five years. Excited to watch from a different perspective, I guess.