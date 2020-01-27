Now in her fifth season running the Rockets, Davis offers thoughts on various topics — including the team's new turf infield, installed recently:
Have you seen excitement grow around the program after last season’s results?
Yes. I think this year and last year — since I’ve gotten here — our senior classes have been pretty talented softball players. I think they’ve also been pretty good leaders. For programs to run successfully, it doesn’t really matter about the knowledge of the coaches. It’s about the girls willing to step up and really take on that leadership role. ... The excitement for the years to come was really promising, and I’m hoping we can build on that success.Although you graduated key athletes, you’re returning several strong underclassmen. That group of sophomores, especially in junior high, they saw a lot of success in multiple sports. That’s definitely translated to the high school level. ... I think we can still have some of our juniors, sophomores and freshmen continue to take on those important roles.
How has softball changed since your time at Urbana (2005 graduate) and Parkland College (2007 grad)?
I was in kind of a unique situation. The game was kind of evolving to where it is today as I was playing, and I know that sounds kind of weird because the game should always be evolving. Our pitcher’s mound was closer. Bat technology is the biggest thing I can talk about because it’s amazing now how quick these balls can jump off the bat. ... Instead of playing a lot of small ball now, even in the College World Series you’re seeing home run after home run after home run being hit.
How has the process gone of installing a turf infield at your team’s facility?
The field is going to look really nice. There’s a couple changes just around our field. How we’re going to play on it, that’s a great question. We have not been on it yet. We have not been able to practice on it yet. ... The excitement, obviously, carrying over from last season is very enlightening to see, very positive, very exciting. And then, obviously, getting to play on turf, that is not really heard of around here. It just adds to that excitement.