ST. JOSEPH — Bailey Dowling is Illinois High School Association’s career home runs leader in softball.
No person or entity can take away that honor from the St. Joseph-Ogden senior.
There’s a great chance — even if the Alabama signee was given the Barry Bonds treatment throughout the 2020 season and walked repeatedly — that Dowling could significantly add to her total during her final prep campaign.
It already stands at 65, five ahead of former Illini Stephanie Abello’s second-place 60.
Now, Dowling isn’t sure if she’ll have that chance. The coronavirus pandemic has shut down high school athletics across the state, leaving Dowling wondering if her storied time as a Spartan softball standout is over.
“You really just can’t take anything for granted at this point,” Dowling said Monday, when she was supposed to gearing up for SJ-O’s season opener with Mahomet-Seymour in St. Joseph. “I’m hoping for the best. I’m praying the season starts April 6, because there probably won’t be a season (otherwise).”
As is the case at many local high schools, the Spartans’ athletic activities have been postponed until at least April 6 in an effort to curb spread of the coronavirus.
“I didn’t really think it would really get this far,” Dowling said. “I’m also just a kid, so I don’t know as much as adults know about it. But I know our school doesn’t take time off just for anything.”
A team meeting last Thursday confirmed Dowling’s worst fears.
The three-time News-Gazette All-Area softball Player of the Year and her teammates — including fellow seniors Hannah Dukeman, Zoey Witruk and Lindsey Aden — wouldn’t be on the diamond in mid-March as scheduled.
“It’s been hard to know our season for now is pushed back,” Dowling said. “Thinking about all the freshmen and our team itself, and thinking about the personal side and all the records, it just hurts knowing we can’t do anything about it.”
Dowling is in a group chat with her future Alabama softball teammates. The Crimson Tide’s 2020 season is postponed until at least April 15, along with other SEC sports competitions, but Dowling was glad to hear seniors will be offered an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA — even if it’ll make playing time harder to come by when Dowling is an Alabama freshman.
These college-based connections help Dowling keep tabs on how other states’ officials are reacting to the coronavirus pandemic.
“My friend from New Jersey, her season is postponed. My friend from Florida, her season is postponed,” Dowling said. “I don’t know about Georgia. From texting back and forth, I know they’re out of school as well.
“That just sucks they might not get a senior night or might not get to play with your teammates and break those records.”
Dowling is passing the time created by SJ-O’s classes also being suspended with solo workouts at home. She spent part of Sunday in the family’s softball shed, Dowling’s mother pitching to the youngster and the two playing catch.
It’s not quite the same as Dowling sprawling in a defensive effort at shortstop, nor her strolling into the batter’s box and trying to send a softball soaring over Randy Wolken Field’s fence.
She may not, in fact, have another opportunity to do those things in an IHSA event.
But Dowling is preparing as if her senior season indeed will begin April 6. It’s all she can do at this stage.
“I’m just alone by myself, pushing myself rather than getting to do it with friends,” Dowling said. “It just stinks.”