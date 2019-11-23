WINNETKA — Uni High’s Sally Ma and Reed Broaders are still alive for state titles after Friday’s prelims at New Trier High School.
In the 50-yard freestyle, Ma, a sophomore, swam the second-fastest time, finishing in 23.30 seconds. Oswego East’s Grace Cooper’s time of 22.43 was by far the fastest in the field.
Broaders, a junior, finished the 100-yard butterfly in 54.99 seconds, the third fastest preliminary time, good enough to secure a place in the final. Ma also qualified for the finals in the 100 backstroke, finishing fourth in her preliminary at 55.60 seconds.
Ma will also compete in the ‘B’ final of the 100-yard freestyle, in which she finished seventh in 51.17 seconds, just .04 seconds shy of qualifying for the ‘A’ final.
Both Ma and Broaders are making return trips to state, but neither made an ‘A’ final last year.
Centennial’s Hannah Hong, meanwhile, made sure the area had representation in Saturday’s diving championships.
The junior overcame a few shaky efforts to post the third-best total score across Friday’s prelims and semifinals, her 312.35 mark ranking behind only Erin McNally of New Trier, who scored 317.90, and Jane Riehs of Neuqua Valley, who scored 314.80.
“I feel really good, really excited,” Hong said. “(Thursday) night, I could not get any sleep. It was pure adrenaline pushing me through.”
Hong wasn’t enamored with her first two preliminary attempts Friday but rebounded with a strong third dive.
Even so, she still found her legs shaking as she headed to the board for her fourth attempt.
“It’s very, very different (than state 2018). Very overwhelming,” Hong said. “Last year, no one really cared about me because I got 33rd and didn’t hit. I feel like everyone’s watching me now.”
Hong approached her fifth dive — perhaps her last of the 2019 season — unsure if she’d even qualify for the 16-athlete semifinals.
But with a little encouragement from Chargers teammate Emme Pianfetti, who placed 29th of 48 divers, Hong nailed her final preliminary plunge.
“My heart was racing,” Hong said, “and then I looked around and told myself, ‘You have to do this for yourself and not for anyone else.’ When I was in the water, I could hear everyone screaming.”
Hong’s three semifinal dives went off without a hitch, too, giving her a 1-in-12 chance of snagging a state title in just her second full year in the sport.
“I’ll try to take a nap and go to bed early,” Hong said of her game plan prior to Saturday’s action. “I’m trying not to think about winning the meet. I’m just trying to hit everything.”Julia Wilson and Colin Likas contributed to this report.