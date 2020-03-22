CHAMPAIGN — Ryan Wierschem was a great swimmer in the 2018-19 high school season. Good enough to be the News-Gazette All-Area boys’ swimming and diving Athlete of the Year.
This despite not qualifying for state in an individual event. Wierschem expected more than advancing with Champaign Central’s 200-yard medley and 200 freestyle relays as a junior, especially with four area-leading individual-event clockings.
Maroons co-coach Dave Young knew this. And he saw some lingering effects carrying into Wierschem’s senior campaign.
Young’s first attempt to mitigate this was shifting Wierschem from focusing on the 100 and 200 freestyle to keying in on the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly.
That paid off, as Wierschem advanced to state in both of those races.
Young’s second important decision was placing Wierschem in a practice lane with Maroons freshman Nolan Miller.
“At the beginning of the year, we just felt like (Wierschem) had lost his mojo,” Young said. “Coming to practice, you could tell he was giving a good effort but wasn’t having fun.
“He and Nolan became good friends and had this nice relationship where they were pushing each other. It helped Ryan tap into, ‘This is why I swam in the first place — it’s fun.’”
And Wierschem definitely enjoyed his last go-round at Central, again earning N-G All-Area boys’ swimming and diving Athlete of the Year honors after helping the Maroons to a sectional championship by qualifying for state in four events.
“It went a lot better (than in junior year). I had a lot more fun,” Wierschem said. “Got really close with my teammates, so that’s the most important thing.”
Wierschem allowing some pressure to roll off his shoulders as a 12th-grader proved critical to his pool outcomes throughout the season.
“It’s just the senior attitude,” Wierschem said.
“Slowly handing the reigns over to the juniors and sophomores and even freshmen like Nolan Miller. It’s just a lot easier to relax this year than it was last year.”
Central boasting a deep roster also allowed Young to even consider a change in individual ventures for Wierschem. With guys like Miller, Nik Johnson and Austin Barker locking down middle- and long-distance freestyle spots, Wierschem could turn his attention to something different.
“He’s such a talented, versatile kid,” Young said of Wierschem. “The 50, he did really well in. ... He won at St. Charles North, won at Big 12 (conference meet) and at sectionals. At the state meet, there are always talented swimmers. I thought he did really well, just wasn’t in the top 12. Hopefully it put him on the radar for college coaches.”
Wierschem enjoys the 50 just fine, ranking 24th in the state meet with a time of 21.64 seconds. But he actually fared a little better in the 100 butterfly at state, clocking 51.45 seconds to rank 21st.
“The happiest (race) I had was probably the butterfly,” Wierschem said. “Freestyle’s fun, but when you’re doing a 50, you don’t get to breathe and that kind of stinks. But butterfly, you get to breathe every other stroke. And it’s just a little different because all the other events I did were freestyle, so it’s just a change of pace.”
The Maroons’ 400 freestyle relay and 200 freestyle relay units, each featuring Wierschem, wound up 31st and 32nd at state, respectively, with times of 3:20.74 and 1:30.32.
Wierschem was excited to help fellow seniors Davin Yoo (400 freestyle) and Jack Hummel (200 freestyle) reach state through those relays.
“Jack Hummel went last year and Davin went last year, but they were just as alternates and spectators,” Wierschem said. “So I think it was a really fun experience for them to have their senior year.”
Even though Wierschem can’t claim any state hardware from this season’s meet, he’s still the only local who can boast advancing to Evanston in four events. Did that surprise him?
“Not to sound cocky, but no,” Wierschem said. “I had previously gone under or close to the state cuts, (while) not tapered, and then with the relays we just had a really good team.”
Wierschem’s senior season at Central may have ended in the IHSA state prelims, but he still had more swimming on the mind after those Feb. 28 races.
YMCA state and nationals were on the radar with Will Barker’s local Champaign Heat squad. As Wierschem stood outside the Stephens Family YMCA on a windy afternoon this past Tuesday, he should’ve been discussing how the state tournament had played out a few days prior.
The coronavirus pandemic put an end to any such talk, resulting in the cancelation of both the state meet and the YMCA national showcase slated to run March 30 through April 3 in Greensboro, N.C.
“At first, I was in shock a little bit,” Wierschem said. “It wasn’t until I got to practice that night, when our coach was explaining the situation going on, that it hit me that that could be my last week of practice. And I cried a little bit.”
Wierschem’s now charting his next move. It could be competing at Washington University in St. Louis, with Wierschem saying “there is a good chance I will swim there.”
Whatever college path he decides to travel, Wierschem would like to study physical therapy. A sophomore-year anatomy class at Central got him interested in the topic.
“I just found it super interesting hearing, one, all the muscles we have in our body, and then figuring out how they work,” Wierschem said. “And then also with swimming, I’ve had to go to a few physical therapists. And the way they can have you do a few stretches or motions and can kind of pinpoint what’s bothering you and the issue, it’s just something I want to do.”
Young is confident that no matter what Wierschem’s immediate future holds, he’ll tackle it with the same work ethic as he approached swimming at Central.
“His legacy is here’s a kid that shows if you work hard you can be a great swimmer,” Young said. “He qualified for state all four years and won I can’t tell you how many gold medals (in other meets).”
Wierschem’s view on the topic of leaving a legacy is measured. It falls in line with the approach that kept him atop the area boys’ swimming scene for the past two seasons.
“I’m very satisfied and happy with how it turned out,” Wierschem said. “Everything that needed to happen did happen.”
Honor Roll: Past News-Gazette All-Area boys’ swimming and diving Athletes of the Year
YEAR ATHLETE SCHOOL
2020 Ryan Wierschem Champaign Central
2019 Ryan Wierschem Champaign Central
2018 Alex Shilts Centennial
2017 Cam Barnard Champaign Central
2016 Payton Woods Champaign Central
2015 Payton Woods Champaign Central
2014 Evan Miller Champaign Central
2013 Jon Delzell Danville
2012 Blake Lehmann Champaign Central
2011 Kegan Skelton Centennial
2010 Kegan Skelton Centennial
2009 Mike Lacine Champaign Central
2008 Mike Lacine Champaign Central
2007 Chester Dols Urbana
2006 Tyler McGill Champaign Central
2005 Tyler McGill Champaign Central