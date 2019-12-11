Why he’s Coach of the Year
The longtime local diving guru helped a pair of Centennial juniors to impressive campaigns. Hannah Hong blitzed the competition both locally and state-wide, winning the sectional championship with Illinois’ second-best score and ultimately placing seventh at state. Emme Pianfetti, meanwhile, earned her first state berth via a runner-up sectional showing.
Season highlights
“Well, with Hannah there was a bunch of them. She broke, I think it was, 13 or 14 records throughout the season, so that’s pretty amazing. I never dreamed that would happen all in one season. Normally my records have been set by my different girls down through the years, like maybe one or two at a time, but not 13 or 14 at a time. And, of course, we wanted Emme to qualify (for state). We thought she should’ve qualified last year, but she didn’t. And so this year she did, middle of the pack. And she also made the finals of the great, big Evanston meet, so I was really happy about that for Emme. ... I’m going to look forward to my last year coaching period (after 47 years next season), and hopefully we’ll go out with two of them and go out with a bang and we’ll be happy.”
A few of my favorites
My favorite food is shrimp pasta. ... My first car was 1965 charger-blue Mustang. ... My dream vacation destination is Destin, Fla. (My wife and I have) gone there many times. We like it there. ... My favorite sporting event I’ve attended live is the Cincinnati pro tennis tournament. I got to see people like Pete Sampras, Jimmy Connors, John McEnroe. I’ve been there several different times. I went there and saw Roger Federer. That was a pretty good highlight for me. ... My favorite professional sports team is the Indianapolis Colts. ... My favorite band is The 5th Dimension. ... Three items on my bucket list are to go parasailing, get to Wimbledon if I could and possibly skydive once more.
What I enjoy most about coaching
“The progress that the kids make. In diving, that’s very apparent. ... One day you can’t do something, another day you can. You know you’ve progressed. When kids get new tricks, they just light up, and I think I like the day-to-day coaching more than the competition or anything else.”
Honor Roll: Past News-Gazette All-Area girls’ swimming and diving Coaches of the Year
YEAR COACH SCHOOL
2019 Don Waybright Centennial
2018 Courtney Lehmann Centennial
2017 Courtney Lehmann Centennial
2016 Jason Maddux Centennial
2015 Jason Maddux Centennial
2014 Dave Young Uni High
2013 Howard Schein Uni High
2012 Will Barker Champaign Central
2011 Will Barker Champaign Central